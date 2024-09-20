EPCOT Halts Bookings for This Weekend’s Exclusive Experience

The time has finally come. Guests heading out to Walt Disney World Resort, specifically to EPCOT on September 21, 2024, will want to get their fingers ready.

Earlier this year, Bob Iger’s House of Mouse transformed their fledgling Disney Genie+ service into the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass.

While the new offerings operate similarly to Genie+, the rebrand came with one big update: guests can book their attraction experiences days in advance.

Those heading to Walt Disney World Resort and staying on resort property can book experiences seven days in advance, while all other visitors can book three days in advance. While this may seem like a win due to its resemblance to the former FastPass+, the option to pre-book is exclusive to United States and Canadian guests, leaving international visitors unable to secure bookings.

The new Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Lightning Lane Single Pass have a variable cost per guest per day and can be booked via the My Disney Experience app. There, guests can see the price of each offering and secure their slot in the queue.

And it seems guests have already been busy.

On September 21, the fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction in EPCOT’s World Discovery neighborhood consistently plays the popular “September” track by Earth, Wind & Fire. In the classic 70s anthem, the lyrics read, “Do you remember / The 21st night of September,” and the song quickly became a desired option for those riding the omnicoaster.

“September” is one of six tracks randomly rotated on the EPCOT attraction. The others are “Disco Inferno” by the Trammps, “I Ran (So Far Away)” by A Flock of Seagulls, “Conga” by Miami Sound Machine, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears, and “One Way or Another” by Blondie.

Walt Disney World Resort confirmed that “September” would be played on repeat this September 21 once again.

There’s only one Cosmic Rewind song that we’d put on repeat September 21.

Do you remember?

But for those hoping to pre-book their Lightning Lane Single Pass slot for this year’s event, all passes are now unavailable. Per the My Disney Experience app, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is showing as currently unavailable for today, September 20, and tomorrow, September 21.

At the time of writing, the attraction is available to book on September 22 at the price of $15 per guest.

The only option left for those without Lightning Lane Single Passes is the virtual queue at either 7 a.m. or 1 p.m. (note that guests must be in the EPCOT Disney park to join the afternoon virtual queue). Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is one of two virtual queue experiences, the other being the new Splash Mountain replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Magic Kingdom Park’s Frontierland.

Until September 9, Magic Kingdom also had TRON Lightcycle / Run as a virtual queue experience.

For those still wanting to head out to EPCOT this weekend and try their luck with the Cosmic Rewind virtual queue, the Lightning Lane Multi Pass option is still available to purchase at the price of $19 per guest for this park.

As planDisney reminds us about the Lightning Lane Multi Pass option:

You’ll be able to make up to 3 experience selections, but only one can be pre-selected from the higher group. This higher group includes attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure (EPCOT) and the brand-new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (Magic Kingdom Park). The other two attractions will be from the lower, but equally as fun, group. Once you’ve redeemed one of any of your three Lightning Lane experiences, you can book another attraction from either of the groups as you go about your day.

September 21 isn’t the only time Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind gets an update. During the Holiday season in 2022, the Disney park debuted the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Holiday Remix. However, the seasonal overlay did not return for 2023’s International Festival of the Holidays after a lukewarm response.

Cosmic Rewind may be the splashiest new addition to EPCOT, but the Disney park actually welcomed a new attraction at the end of 2023. Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, began welcoming guests in World Nature last October, allowing visitors to embrace the power and majesty of water.

Earlier this year, in World Celebration (part of the former Future World area), Disney unveiled the new CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, as well as the Walt the Dreamer statue. The former locations act as the hub for EPCOT’s many festival events, such as the International Food & Wine Festival.

How do you feel about Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’s Lightning Lane being fully booked? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!