New Refresh Rolling Out for Disney World’s Immersive ‘Avatar’ Land

Disney has begun upgrading its breathtaking Avatar theme park land.

Despite being home to so many incredible rides, attractions, and, most importantly, lands, Pandora remains Walt Disney World’s most unique and perhaps most immersive of them all, inviting guests to get lost as they explore the stunning world of the Avatar franchise.

Despite being a relatively recent addition to the resort, Pandora already feels like a Disney classic. Featuring two rides, both of which often demand incredibly long wait times, and a quick-service eatery, Pandora has become one of Disney World’s “go-to” spots.

Due to its popularity, Pandora experiences more wear and tear than other areas of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and as a result, repairs and upgrades need to be made from time to time. Disney recently began updating the walkways in Pandora, which, as many guests know, can illuminate at night.

Disney Begins Refresh of Pandora – The World of Avatar

Sections of the glowing pavement in Pandora – The World of Avatar are now being refreshed. This pavement has the ability to glow during the nighttime, thanks to small glow-in-the-dark pebbles. However, these pebbles wear over time, as stated above, requiring Disney to refresh them from time to time.

Guests visiting Pandora will notice sections are blocked off in front of the land’s primary floating rockwork. The last time a pavement refresh kicked off was back in February of 2024, near a set of restrooms near Na’vi River Journey. River Journey is one of two attractions located in Pandora, taking guests on a calm, meditative journey through the jungle.

Twitter/X user Parkeology shared a closer look at the bioluminescent lights on Pandora’s pavement.

Details matter. In Pandora—the World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, manhole covers are a practical necessity for operating the theme park. But on the Canteen side of the land, the manhole covers on the ground bear the industrial stamp of the RDA, the fictitious corporation that has invaded the planet. Over on the more nature-centric side, the covers are designed to blend in unnoticed. Are we the only ones who love this kind of stuff?

Pandora—The World of Avatar officially opened on May 27, 2017, forever changing the look and feel of not just Animal Kingdom but the entire Walt Disney World Resort. Located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Pandora further emphasizes the park’s primary message, which asks guests to be aware of the balance between humanity and nature and the importance of conservation.

While an alien planet akin to something out of Star Wars, Pandora actually meshes quite nicely with the rest of Animal Kingdom, which was always intended to feature more in the way of “imagined” creatures and mythical beasts.

Of course, with the closure of DinoLand U.S.A. looming, Pandora certainly looks more out of place now, but this hasn’t stopped guests from making it one of Disney’s most successful in most popular theme park expansions of all time.

Despite feeling relatively new, Pandora is already fast approaching its 10th anniversary, leading many to wonder about its future. Last year, Disney confirmed it would be building a West Coast Pandora for the Disneyland Resort, though no updates were announced for the company’s original Florida version.

Rumors have swirled for years claiming a sit-down eatery or another attraction would be built in Animal Kingdom’s Pandora, but nothing has come to fruition. With the release of James Cameron’s upcoming third Avatar film in 2025 and the opening of Disneyland’s Pandora on the horizon, it’s likely guests will see and/or hear updates for the Florida version in the near future.

Do you enjoy visiting Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom?