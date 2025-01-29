Disney Cuts Magic Kingdom Operating Hours for End of January, Early Closure Looming

Disney’s most popular park is closing earlier than expected.

While Walt Disney World is home to four incredible theme parks, Magic Kingdom stands above the rest in terms of the number of rides and attractions offered and its overall place at the resort. Being the oldest theme park on the property means Magic Kingdom holds the most memories for many.

For decades, guests have flocked to Disney’s Magic Kingdom to escape the real world and immerse themselves in a faraway place filled with magic. With each new expansion, project, ride, attraction, restaurant, and shop, this magic has continued to grow, with tons more surprises and excitement on the way.

However, the theme park is located in the real world, and with that comes rules, regulations, and, of course, operating hours, which are about to change.

Disney’s Magic Kingdom Closing Early January 30, 2025.

Magic Kingdom will close at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 30. The park is closing early to make way for a special cast services celebration, which honors and rewards employees, also known as cast members, who have reached certain career milestones.

This closure significantly reduces Magic Kingdom’s hours, as the park typically stays open to guests until 11 p.m.

Magic Kingdom is home to the widest selection of rides, attractions, and immersive experiences at Walt Disney World. From classic dark rides to thrilling roller coasters, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during a morning, afternoon, or night at the Magic Kingdom.

The park’s newest features are Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and TRON Lightcycle / Run, two new attractions that have completely changed how fans see Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland and Tomorrowland areas, respectively.

While new, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure also acts as a reskin of Disney’s legendary Splash Mountain log flume ride, which closed permanently in 2023. This new adventure takes guests on a journey alongside the Louisiana Bayou as Princess Tiana and her friends serenade them as they make their way to a music—and dancing-filled party.

TRON Lightcycle / Run, on the other hand, is a fast-paced motorcycle race through the digital world known as “The Grid.” Just like in Disney’s Tron films, riders can join a team and compete for glory, encountering all kinds of obstacles along the way.

Magic Kingdom will receive several more upgrades in the near future, and work on the park’s upcoming expansion is expected to start sometime this year. Announced during Disney’s D23 decent last year, Magic Kingdom will soon be home to a new area inspired by Pixar’s Cars franchise.

This expansion will include at least two new attractions, one of which will be an ambitious, “off-roading” adventure where guests ride in their own vehicle, similar to Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland.

What’s your favorite theme park at Walt Disney World?