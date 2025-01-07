Disney Closes Tron Experience Indefinitely at Magic Kingdom After Nearly 2 Years, Reopening Uncertain

Guests are now unable to get “digitized” in Walt Disney World.

Fans won’t be able to step into “The Grid” in Walt Disney World, as the resort’s TRON Identity Program has been shut down. This program allows guests to create a custom TRON action figure that looks and sounds like them by using special technology inside the “Grid Digitization Portal.”

Guests could previously enter the TRON Identity Program inside the gift shop attached to Space Mountain’s exit. This gift shop is also located next to the entrance of the area where TRON Lightcycle / Run is found.

However, as BlogMickey reports, the program has been indefinitely shut down, with cast members confirming the special experience is unavailable.

TRON Lightcycle / Run officially opened in April 2023 at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom following a rather long and tumultuous construction process. Crews encountered delays and other issues, likely due to the global pandemic in early 2020. The outbreak and spread of COVID-19 caused many operational issues and changes for not just the Walt Disney World Resort but all of Disney’s other theme parks, with both Disney’s Florida and California resorts closing for a period of time.

Disney, along with the rest of the world, eventually got things back up and running, and the rest is sort of history, though the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic can still somewhat be felt within the theme parks. The opening of TRON Lighctcyle / Run was symbolic of Disney entering a new era, and for the most part, the futuristic, neon-lit roller coaster has been a huge hit.

The new attraction has also allowed Disney to sell even more TRON-related merchandise, including identity discs, helmets, and the now-unavailable custom action figures.

What makes this recent development even more interesting is that reservations are not available for the TRON Identity Program through March, indicating that Disney may be getting rid of it entirely.

Reservations do pick up as the year continues, but the custom action figure experience has never been very popular. When working, the TRON Identity Program costs $89.99 per guest plus tax, making it a pricy yet unique gift available at Disney World.

Disney uses similar technology at its Animal Kingdom theme park, allowing guests to create their own custom Na’vi toy at Pandora – The World of Avatar. Guests can hop inside a scanner and have their faces digitized and placed on a Na’vi action figure.

It’s unclear what will happen to Disney’s TRON Identity experience, but plenty of other merchandise, such as shirts, pins, hats, and other items, are still available for sale at the Tomorrowland Launch Depot.

In other Tron-related news, Disney will also be releasing its next Tron film later this year. Titled Tron: Ares, this exciting new venture will take viewers into the world of Tron once again, following in the footsteps of 2010’s Tron: Legacy. While serving as a standalone sequel, Tron: Ares will reportedly again feature Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn.

Tron: Ares releases in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Have you ever made your own TRON action figure at Walt Disney World? What is your favorite ride at Magic Kingdom?