Who Gets To Sit On the Disney World Bus? Fans Debate

A viral TikTok recently sirred debate about bus seats at Walt Disney World Resort.

Busses transport Walt Disney World Resort guests between Disney Resort hotels, Disney Springs, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and other Disney-owned properties. Although not as glamorous as the Monorail or Disney Skyliner, buses are the most robust and widespread form of transportation at the Central Florida Disney parks.

Disney bus drivers pack crowds during busy periods, like rope drop or theme park close. All seats and standing areas are filled, and everyone is encouraged to move as far back as they can to make room for as many guests as possible.

Recently, TikTok user @irenemcgee shared this video from a crowded Walt Disney World Resort bus, slamming male guests for not giving up their seats for women carrying children:

men used to go to war now they won’t give up their seats to a mother carrying a child

The video went viral, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. Many Disney Parks fans said younger and male guests should always give up their seats for mothers, older people, and children.

“My husband gets up for any woman on a bus and I don’t have to nudge him,” said @lizzyd46. “If ur man isn’t doing this, he’s not a man.”

“I am always so floored by this,” @missymouse7670 agreed. “My husband always gets up!”

Still, others argued that assuming someone doesn’t need a seat is unfair.

“My husband had knee surgery which caused him to have to sit and so I never judge when someone doesn’t get up…you don’t know their situation so don’t assume they wouldn’t if they could,” @windpretear wrote.

“I’m sorry, but those days are long gone,” said @6578901t. “I’m tired too.”

Some Disney Parks fans even said that after negative experiences offering up their seats for others, they’d stopped trying.

“My boys have been yelled at so many times by angry women when they’ve offered them their seat,” @gigi26boys recalled. “They are treated as though they are being disrespectful by doing it, so they don’t anymore.”

Should Walt Disney World Resort guests give up their bus seats? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.