Jonas Brothers Announce Disney Christmas Return!

In 2005, three brothers from Wyckoff, New Jersey, took the world by storm when they recorded their first album for the Disney-owned record label, Hollywood Records. The Jonas Brothers appeared to be an overnight success, becoming even more popular during their regular appearances on The Disney Channel.

Then, in 2008, the brothers absolutely exploded when they starred in The Disney Channel film Camp Rock. They also starred in Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) and even had their own show, Jonas, which ran from 2009 to 2010.

Fans were absolutely devastated when the brothers announced that they were breaking up in 2013. At the time, they said that just because the band was breaking up did not mean that they did not love each other as brothers. They had been in the spotlight since they were young teenagers, and all agreed that they wanted to pursue their own goals.

Six years later, after marriages, children, and separate careers, the Jo Bros reunited and have been releasing new music and going on tour ever since.

But they have not forgotten their Disney roots.

According to an exclusive report from Variety, the Jonas Brothers are reuniting for a new Christmas movie that will air on Disney+ this holiday season.

In the film, which has the working title “Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie,” Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas “face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families,” per the logline.

We don’t know much more about the movie at this time, but we do know that it will be directed by This Is Us director Jessica Yu, an Oscar winner. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will serve as writers/producers, and Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas will also serve as producers.

Grammy nominee Justin Tranter will serve as the film’s executive music producer, and he will also write some original music for the film.

Inside The Magic will keep readers updated as we learn more about the film, such as who else will star in it (possibly Nick’s wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas?), and more details about the film’s plot.

The Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie will be released sometime this holiday season, but does not have a specific date. We do not know if it will be only on Disney+, or if it will stream on Hulu, which is also owned by Disney.

Are you excited to see the Jonas Brothers star in their very own Christmas movie? Are you hoping this is just the beginning of their return to Disney? Share your thoughts in the comments!