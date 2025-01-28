This Epic Universe Update Might Make Disney World Sweat

Universal Orlando’s Epic Universe is shaping up to be one of the most thrilling additions to the theme park scene, and it’s set to give Disney World some serious competition this summer.

Slated to open on May 22, 2025, Epic Universe will introduce groundbreaking lands such as the How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, the dark and mysterious Dark Universe, and the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World. With these exciting new experiences, Universal is poised to attract massive crowds, potentially pulling visitors away from Disney World.

Super Nintendo World will undoubtedly be a major draw for fans. Divided into two distinct areas—Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country—the land promises to immerse guests in the beloved video game universe. Donkey Kong Country will feature several new attractions, including The Bubbly Barrel, a whimsical stand offering sweet treats and refreshing drinks.

Although the menu hasn’t been revealed, fans are hoping for some banana-inspired goodies. Right next to The Bubbly Barrel is Funky’s Fly ‘n’ Buy, a themed shop modeled after Donkey Kong’s airplane. Guests can shop for exclusive souvenirs, apparel, and more. And if that’s not enough, you’ll also be able to meet Donkey Kong himself inside his iconic treehouse.

But the real showstopper in Donkey Kong Country is Mine Cart Madness, a roller coaster designed to mimic Donkey Kong’s quest to protect the Golden Banana. This innovative attraction will “jump the tracks,” creating an exhilarating and unique ride experience.

Beyond Donkey Kong, Super Mario Land will include a Mario Kart ride, a Yoshi adventure, meet-and-greets with Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach, and dining at the Toadstool Café. Guests can also purchase power-up bands for interactive games throughout the land, making this one of the most immersive theme park areas ever created.

Epic Universe’s appeal doesn’t stop at Super Nintendo World. The How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk will bring the magical world of Vikings and dragons to life with rides, character interactions, and breathtaking landscapes. Meanwhile, the Dark Universe will showcase Universal’s legendary monsters, offering a mix of attractions, animatronics, and thrills.

Additionally, Harry Potter fans will be delighted to explore the Ministry of Magic, a new addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

The entire resort expansion also includes the Stella Nova Resort, which opened earlier this year. This new hotel offers modern accommodations and easy access to Epic Universe, making it a convenient choice for visitors eager to experience the park.

With Universal’s bold innovations and immersive storytelling, Epic Universe is poised to be a game-changer for the theme park industry. Disney World has long been the king of Florida tourism, but Universal’s newest park could shift the balance.

As more details emerge and anticipation builds, it’s clear that Epic Universe will draw massive crowds and potentially redefine how we think about theme park vacations.

Whether you’re a fan of video games, fantasy worlds, or cinematic legends, Epic Universe promises something for everyone—and it might just become the hottest ticket in town this summer.