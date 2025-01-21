Universal Boldly Challenges Disney With First Official Epic Universe ‘Star Wars’ Location Now Open

Universal Orlando Resort is making waves as it officially opens the first operational hotel in the highly anticipated Epic Universe resort area.

Media members recently received a sneak peek of this celestial-themed property ahead of its debut, marking the first step in Universal’s broader plan to elevate its hospitality offerings and directly compete with Disney World in Central Florida.

A New Star in Universal Orlando’s Galaxy of Resorts

Stella Nova Resort is Universal’s ninth hotel and the first of three set to open in the Epic Universe resort area in 2025. Positioned in the Prime Value category, it offers affordability without compromising the amenities and style guests have come to expect from Universal’s resorts.

With its sister property, Terra Luna Resort, scheduled to open in March, the two hotels will add a combined 1,500 ultramodern guest rooms to Universal’s inventory, bringing the total to 11,000 rooms across 11 hotels by summer.

Universal Stella Nova Resort is now open! Make this new hotel your launchpad and landing zone for exciting adventures at Universal’s theme parks. Book Now: https://t.co/KDtadeR2v3 pic.twitter.com/ubXsDRz5Bo — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 21, 2025

Inspired by the wonders of space, Stella Nova dazzles with a futuristic design. Its exterior features over 140,000 stainless steel reflective tiles that shift colors based on light and perspective, creating a dynamic, ever-changing facade.

According to Russ Dagon, SVP of Resort Development at Universal Creative, the installation process for the tiles was a meticulous effort but one that ultimately paid off, making Stella Nova one of the largest stainless steel-clad buildings in the world.

Inside, the theme continues with vibrant teals and purples, accented by imagery of galaxies and stars—some of which were sourced directly from NASA. The third-floor Star Bridge, a unique feature above the grand lobby, offers a touch of celestial wonder and promises to become a popular social media spot.

Elevated Value and Amenities

Despite being categorized as a budget-friendly option, Stella Nova offers amenities that rival higher-tier hotels. Guests can enjoy Early Park Admission, complimentary transportation to all Universal parks, resort-wide charging privileges, and easy access to Epic Universe—set to open in May.

The 750 guest rooms are well-appointed, featuring double-queen beds, spaceship-style windows, and an array of modern conveniences, including a flat-panel TV, mini refrigerator, and USB charging ports. Universal-branded toiletries with a custom “Cosmic Ember” scent add a touch of exclusivity.

Dining options include the Cosmos Cafe and Market, serving American classics; the Galaxy Bar and Grill by the pool; and Nova Bar in the lobby, which offers specialty cocktails. The resort also features a game room, a fitness center, and a Universal Studios Store with exclusive Epic Universe merchandise.

A New Force in Orlando’s Hospitality Scene

Stella Nova’s opening is a strategic move that positions Universal as a formidable competitor to Disney World. The combination of affordability, unique design, and proximity to Epic Universe sets Universal apart in a market where Disney has long dominated.

With 11 hotels catering to various budgets and preferences, Universal is poised to attract a broader audience, particularly families seeking high-quality experiences at a lower price point.

Dennis Quinn, SVP of Hotel Commercial Strategy at Universal Orlando, highlights the appeal of the resort’s value-driven approach. “Guests will probably be drawn by the value price point alongside all the resort amenities we offer,” Quinn said.

Looking Ahead: Universal Orlando – A Force To Be Reckon With

As the first operational component of Epic Universe, Stella Nova serves as a preview of what’s to come. The hotel’s modern design, comprehensive amenities, and competitive pricing underscore Universal’s commitment to redefining hospitality in Orlando. With the theme park opening just months away, Universal is setting the stage to rival Disney World like never before.

Guests can now book reservations at Stella Nova Resort and Terra Luna Resort by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/StellaTerraResorts.