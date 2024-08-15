Millions Flee Universal Orlando for Disney World Florida

Millions of theme park guests agree: the Mouse has won in the battle of Walt Disney World Resort vs Universal Orlando Resort.

Walt Disney World Resort has long been the most popular theme park destination in Central Florida, drawing millions of guests annually. However, as Universal Orlando Resort prepares to add Epic Universe to its roster, many fans fear the Disney park will lose its crown.

Last weekend, Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D’Amaro announced dozens of new experiences headed to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, the Disney Cruise Line, and the international Disney parks.

They include a Villains Land, and two Cars (2006) rides at Magic Kingdom Park, a Monsters, Inc. (2001) land and rollercoaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and a Tropical Americas area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park featuring Encanto (2021) and Indiana Jones.

Even though Walt Disney Imagineers have already begun construction, the most significant Disney Park expansions are years from completion. Only smaller offerings, like the new “Disney Starlight” nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom Park and the Spaceship Earth lounge at EPCOT, will premiere in time to compete with Epic Universe’s 2025 grand opening.

Nevertheless, Walt Disney World Resort maintains its overwhelming popularity over Universal Orlando Resort–for now. On Thursday, the TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index released its 2023 Global Attractions Report. While the Central Florida theme parks don’t release official crowd numbers, this third-party report has long been considered the most reliable visitor data source.

Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure each saw attendance decrease by almost one million visitors last year, down over 9% from 2022. Magic Kingdom Park and EPCOT saw attendance leaps. EPCOT saw the largest increase in North America, drawing approximately two million more visitors than in 2022.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park both saw decreases in attendance from 2022 to 2023. Still, only Disney’s Animal Kingdom drew fewer visitors than either Universal park. The official visitor estimates are as follows:

Magic Kingdom Park: 17.7 million

EPCOT: 12 million

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 10.3 million

Islands of Adventure: 10 million

Universal Studios Florida: 9.75 million

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: 8.8 million

In total, Universal Orlando Resort drew approximately 19.75 million visitors. Walt Disney World Resort saw a staggering estimated 48.8 million guests, more than double Universal’s numbers.

Epic Universe opens at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. The official 2025 Global Attractions Report, which will approximate theme park attendance after its grand opening, will be released in mid-2026.

