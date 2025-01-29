Additional Disney Park Incoming: Plans Support New Versions of Animal Kingdom or EPCOT

After years of rumors, we may have some inkling of when and where Disney will build a new theme park.
Disney currently boasts six theme park resorts worldwide (five, if we’re being technical, given that Tokyo Disney Resort is operated by The Oriental Land Company), but fans continue to clamor for the next big expansion.
Where Will Disney Build Its Next Park?
Over the years, we’ve heard rumors of everywhere from Anaheim to Paris receiving additional gates. At Disneyland Resort, the approval of the DisneylandForward initiative paved the way for a potential third addition to the resort – something many believed impossible for a long time, considering the resort’s restricted space.
Over on the East Coast, Walt Disney World Resort has ample room for new parks and attractions. In fact, it’s thought that 62% of the land Disney owns in Florida is undeveloped or conservation.
Last year, chatter of a potential fifth park joining Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom started heating up once again, with many theorizing that the resort will do whatever it can to compete with the ever-expanding Universal Orlando Resort (which will debut its third theme park, Epic Universe, in May 2025).
Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris is, for all intents and purposes, legally required to build a third theme park at some point in the future. While the legalities are complex, the bottom line is that after Disney acquired Euro Disney SCA in 2017, it renegotiated to extend the third park deadline from 2026 to 2036.
With this, Disney now has until 2036 to begin development—or until 2040 if they reach a combined annual attendance of 22 million visitors. If they miss this mark, the French government may reclaim and repurpose the land.
Is Shanghai Disneyland the Most Likely Candidate?
While we’re sure Anaheim, Orlando, and Paris will receive their just desserts one day, it’s becoming increasingly likely that Shanghai Disneyland is high on Disney’s expansion priority list.