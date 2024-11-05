Can Disney Improve Attendance? One Park’s Fate Hangs in the Balance

Disney fans are always clamoring for a new theme park, but building one is more complicated than you’d think at one resort.

First opened in 1992, Disneyland Paris famously went over budget. While the quality of the OG park rings true today, its financial issues surfaced almost immediately. Attendance lagged, costs soared, and cultural missteps left some European visitors disconnected from the park’s American identity.

To address this, Disney revamped its approach, adding European-inspired themes and thrill rides like Space Mountain (now Hyperspace Mountain). While these changes improved appeal, debt remained a recurring hurdle.

Investments enhanced the park’s offerings, but competition from other European attractions and economic downturns continued to hinder growth. The lackluster reception of the second park, Walt Disney Studios Park, added to the challenges, with guests critical of its minimal theming and limited attractions. Two decades later, Disney is still working to overhaul it.

Fortunately, Disneyland Paris is in far better shape today. In 2023, the park set a new attendance record with 16.1 million visitors and generated $343.4 million in profit. But the long-rumored “third park” is still in question.

The third gate’s story dates back to the 1987 Euro-Disney agreement, which laid out Disney’s original plans, including three parks. After Disney acquired Euro Disney SCA in 2017, it renegotiated to extend the third park deadline from 2026 to 2036.

With this, Disney now has until 2036 to begin development—or until 2040 if they reach a combined annual attendance of 22 million visitors. If they miss this mark, the French government may reclaim and repurpose the land.

Disney is now making every effort to hit that attendance figure. Walt Disney Studios Park is undergoing major upgrades, with Avengers Campus already open and expansions like World of Frozen, a Tangled (2010)-themed ride, and a lagoon area for nighttime shows underway. This overhaul, along with a rebranding to “Disney Adventure World,” aims to boost appeal.

Outside the parks, Disney Village is undergoing a long-overdue revamp, and hotel transformations—like the newly reimagined Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel—are in full swing.

Realistically, the 22 million goal seems achievable, but uncertainties remain. Should Disney fall short, France could reclaim the land, risking the third park’s future altogether. For now, Disney’s updates show they’re serious about keeping Disneyland Paris on track for long-term success—but only time will tell if they make it to that elusive third gate.

Do you think Disneyland Paris should add a third park?