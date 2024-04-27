More IP Coming: Disney Reveals Another Hotel Is Getting a Marvel Transformation

Yet another Disney hotel is getting a Marvel refresh – at least partially.

A common complaint from Disney guests in recent years is that the likes of Disneyland, Disney World, and beyond are attempting to squeeze more and more modern IP into the parks.

Just a few examples include Maelstrom being axed in favor of Frozen Ever After, Tower of Terror being replaced with Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission – BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure, and the upcoming demolition of the entirety of DinoLand U.S.A. in favor of a land inspired by the likes of Coco (2017) and Encanto (2021).

Even more recently, Tokyo Disney Resort controversially revealed plans to give the classic attraction “it’s a small world” a Marvel overlay. The ride will temporarily be known as “it’s a small world with Groot” from next year.

These changes aren’t limited to Disney’s parks, either. More and more frequently, Disney is giving its hotels the IP treatment.

At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, Disney’s Contemporary Resort received a light refurbishment inspired by The Incredibles (2004) a few years ago. At Disneyland Resort, Paradise Pier Hotel was recently replaced with the Pixar Place Hotel.

Further afield, Disneyland Paris transformed its Disney Hotel Santa Fe into a Cars (2006)-inspired resort in 2010. Another IP makeover occurred in 2022, when it changed Disney Hotel New York into Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, and a third was announced for Disney Davy Crockett Ranch (which will receive a Junior Woodchucks and Donald Duck update) earlier this month.

Now, Disney has announced that even more hotel rooms are getting an IP overlay. The good news for Disney hotel purists, however, is that this time, it’s not a total makeover.

Marvel-themed rooms now available at Disney’s Hollywood Hotel 🛏️ Reservations will start from May 10th for check-in on August 9th! #HKDL_info

Disney’s Hollywood Hotel at Hong Kong Disneyland will receive a selection of Marvel-themed rooms in August. Guests booking select rooms will sleep beneath Marvel murals spotlighting iconic characters such as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and Spider-Man.

The bedding will also receive a Marvel refresh, with the overall aesthetic of the rooms not overly different from those found at Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel.

While guests will be able to place reservations from May 10, they won’t actually be able to check into Disney’s Hollywood Hotel’s Marvel rooms until August 9.

The hotel also boasts other themed rooms inspired by Mickey and Friends. After reopening from a three-year makeover in 2023, it also has its own Marvel-inspired bar named The Archivist.

Hong Kong Disneyland is currently celebrating Marvel Season of Super Heroes – an MCU-inspired theme park event in which “Marvel Super Heroes and ordinary citizens of Earth mingle and mix at Stark Expo” while trying to protect the park from HYDRA.

Limited-time additions include the daytime show “Find Your Super Power: Battle for Stark Expo” and the nightly drone show “Find Your Super Power: Battle in the Sky,” both of which take place in the Stark Expo corner of Tomorrowland. Sadly, the event wraps up on June 10, meaning guests won’t be able to celebrate Season of Super Heroes while staying in a superhero-themed room.

Do you wish more Disney hotels would get an IP makeover? Let us know in the comments!