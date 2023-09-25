Entire Family Breaks Out of Disneyland Ride

A group of adult guests recently escaped safety restraints on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! at Disney California Adventure. Security responded immediately.

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! replaced the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror as the first part of the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park. “Join Rocket on a thrilling mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s fortress,” the official Disneyland Resort ride description reads.

“Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, has brought his unique collection of fantastical fauna, relics and species from across the cosmos to earth for the very first time. He offers to show you his newest acquisition… the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot are held captive in electrified glass cases that dangle perilously over an abyss.”

“When Rocket escapes, he commandeers a gantry lift and enlists your help on a harrowing mission to rescue his fellow Guardians. Prepare to unleash intergalactic mayhem from the top of the fortress to the bottom, as one of Star-Lord’s awesome mixtapes blasts a classic tune! With incredible special effects, appearances by popular characters, music inspired by the soundtracks from the movies, thrilling free-fall drop sequences and 6 different storylines to experience, this adventure breaks out all the big thrills!”

Guests Break Out!

On this thrilling Disney Park adventure, the Guardians of the Galaxy break out of captivity… not the guests!

According to Reddit user u/Chumkinpie, a group of adult women shut down Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout! when they inexplicably escaped from their locked safety restraints.

“The fully adult women… somehow managed to unbuckle their safety belts on Guardians,” the guest recalled. “The ride stopped and they were giggling like immature kids in class. They were kicked off the ride by a lead, but the poor young woman who was the ride operator looked like she’d been chewed out for not noticing. I felt so bad for her.”

Though security removed the guests from Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout!, it’s unknown if they kicked them out of the Southern California Disney parks. No one was injured, and the ride began operating normally shortly after the incident.

Still, the women’s behavior cast a dark shadow over this guest’s visit.

“I’m still mad at those women,” they added. “Grow up.”

Do you have a wild story from a Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort attraction? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.