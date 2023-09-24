Security Called Following Hostage Situation on Disneyland Ride

Security cast members escorted a terrified, furious guest away from Pixar Pal-A-Round at Disneyland Resort after her family reportedly took her on the ride against her will.

Pixar Pal-A-Round

Formerly known as Mickey’s Fun Wheel, Pixar Pal-A-Round is an icon of Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park. Set in front of Incredicoaster, it welcomes guests to the Disneyland Resort-exclusive theme park land.

“Climb aboard for an exhilarating Ferris wheel adventure that swoops, swings, and slides—high above Pixar Pier,” Disneyland Resort writes. “Ready for a ride on the wild side? Lift off and soar 150 feet into the air for incredible panoramic vistas of Disney California Adventure Park—and beyond!”

“As you travel around the wheel, your gondola also sways and slides forward and backwards on interior rails for an extra thrilling experience. Each gondola features the image of a different Disney and Pixar character. Spot favorites like Woody, Buzz, Dory, Nemo, Mr. Incredible, Joy, Sadness, Lightning McQueen and more. It’s an uplifting trip around the whirl-d!”

“Pixar Pal-A-Round is one of only 2 Ferris wheels in the United States that combine fixed and sliding gondolas. The other is the original—the Wonder Wheel at New York’s Coney Island.”

A Woman’s Nightmare

Pixar Pal-A-Round is a deceptively friendly name for this terrifyingly unique Ferris Wheel, which some jokingly call “Mickey’s Wheel of Death.” Some gondolas slip and slide throughout the ride, while others stay fixed in place for a calmer ride experience.

Reddit user u/Inkysquiddy witnessed the fallout after a woman’s family knowingly tricked her into riding a moving Pixar Pal-A-Round gondola. The petrified guest thought she was boarding one of the motionless vehicles.

“A woman came off Mickey’s Wheel of Death screaming at her family, cursing every four letter word and calling her husband and sons horrible names,” the guest recalled. “Turns out they tricked her into going on one of the swinging gondolas. She was having a panic attack and when she got closer you could see the terror in her eyes.”

What the guest’s family saw as a prank turned ruined her day.

“Honestly I don’t blame her a bit, she had no control over herself at that point,” the witness continued. “But security came and had to escort them away. It was some of the worst cussing I’d ever heard…”

It’s unknown if security escorted the family out of Disney California Adventure Park or defused the situation.

It’s never wise to trick nervous guests into attractions they’re not ready for. Instead, find a ride the entire family can enjoy or utilize rider swap!

Have you ever been on Pixar Pal-A-Round? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.