Disney Adds New Stern Warning to Resort, Rule Effective Immediately

Stealing at Walt Disney World is something we know to be wrong, and better yet, illegal — but now, due to one item in Disney’s newest hotel, the company is doubling down, warning guests that they will not get away with shoplifting, and will actually be charged a hefty amount.

Just days ago, Disneyland Resort revealed its newest hotel, Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel! This hotel took over Disney’s Paradise Pier, the most “budget” on-property option at the resort. Originally, Paradise Pier had a nautical theme that matched the original Paradise Pier land inside of Disney California Adventure. The resort is located across the street from the theme park and Disney’s Grand Californian Resort, and while it boasts stunning views of DCA, it was no longer synergetic with the park after Paradise Pier became Pixar Pier.

Now, the rooms are themed to the overall success of the Pixar films. Guests will be able to see a Luxo lamp next to their television, the icon of the company. They will also see the iconic Pixar ball logo on their bed pillows, and above both queen bed headboards, there are sketched drawings in color of classic Pixar films like Coco, Soul, Finding Nemo, Inside out, Toy Story, Ratatouille Up, and more.

One other decorative piece in the room is a book called The Art of Pixar. The book shares a lot if history on the company, as well as the makings of the film, and serves as a great tableside book. It comes with a decorative sleeve and is quite large in size. While many guests would expect to begin reading about Pixar when they open the first page, there is actually a sticker that Disney has added in.

It reads: This book is available for purchase in Stor-e located in the lobby. If this book should happen to find its way into your luggage, a $100 fee will be added to your folio.

In the past, Disney had to add a similar warning to the same hotel before it transformed into Pixar Place. The hotel added in the Pixar ball (the Luxo ball) to the room as a decorative pillow when Disney California Adventure underwent its first set of changes. Quickly, the hotel realized that the balls were “bouncing” into the guest’s luggage. A warning note was then left in each room for guests, but in the end, the hotel removed the pillows well before the new refurbishment took place, as it appears that theft continued.

In addition to the new rooms, which are certainly more updates than what we previously had at the hotel, the lobby got a full refresh, too. Now, guests will be able to see the Luxo ball and lamp when they walk in, along with hanging glass murals of Pixar characters. There are storyboards for many Pixar films across the lobby, with all-new retro-style seating reminiscent of Disney’s Contemporary Resort in Walt Disney World, just with more vibrant colors.

The hotel gift shop is called Stor-e, to be a play on Wall-e, and there is also a new dining location called Great Maple, which specializes in brunch but serves all meals. This replaced PCH Grill, which was the place to dine while visiting with their favorite characters.

This spot offered a seaside breakfast hosted by Donald Duck (alongside other friends) and a dinner buffet. While Great Maple is good, we gave it a try and think that the cost is a little too high to compete with some of the other delicious options at Disneyland Resort, but it is great to see food available in the hotel, which has not been around since the hotel reopened from the pandemic.

In terms of food, the Sketch Pad Café is also located off the lobby, offering guests coffee and pastry items, serving as a great place to go before heading to the parks. In addition to that, the pool has also seen a Pixar makeover, and Joe from Soul can be heard playing some jazz tunes in the lobby as well, for the first time ever!

Luckily for guests, there is a new walkway that will lead guests directly into Disney California Adventure, into a private entrance for resort guests which is a massive time saver and a perk.

Do you plan on staying at Disney’s Pixar Place Hotel on your next Disneyland visit?