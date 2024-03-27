CONFIRMED: Disney Park Axing Its Most Iconic Attraction, Replacing With Marvel

It’s official – Disney is giving “it’s a small world” a major makeover and making it a Marvel attraction.

Of all the Disney park attractions worldwide, none are arguably as famous as “it’s a small world.” The iconic boat ride – which first debuted at the 1964 World’s Fair – was a passion project of Walt Disney himself and is designed to promote peace and international unity.

While the OG ride remains at Disneyland Resort, Disney has opened variations of “it’s a small world” at all but one of its resorts (sorry, Shanghai Disneyland). All follow the same story, with a seemingly infinite number of miniature animatronic dolls dressed in traditional clothing from across the globe and singing what’s possibly the catchiest (or most annoying, depending on your personal opinion) theme tune of all time, courtesy of the Sherman Brothers.

“it’s a small world” has always felt almost untouchable – one of the few rides that we can’t imagine Disney closing, replacing, or majorly switching up, ever, due to its legendary status.

However, that’s exactly what’s happening soon at Tokyo Disney Resort, which has just announced plans to temporarily axe its version of “it’s a small world.” In winter 2025, Tokyo Disneyland’s “it’s a small world” will install a Marvel overlay and instead be known as “it’s a small world with Groot.”

At Tokyo Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World,” “It’s a Small World with Groot,” featuring characters from Marvel Studios, will be held for a limited period of about six months from winter 2025 ✨

This will see Baby Groot – as seen in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017) – take over the attraction, which will be populated by Marvel characters designed in the same iconic Mary Blair style as existing “it’s a small world” dolls.

“Groot from the Guardians of the Galaxy series and his friends from Marvel Studios’ movies will be visiting Earth,” reads the official announcement on the Tokyo Disney Resort website. “Look forward to meeting friends from all over the world and spending the holidays surrounded by children!”

The integration of IP into Disney parks – particularly existing rides that don’t use IP – is a touchy topic among fans. Over the past few years, we’ve seen Disney axe Tower of Terror for Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, Maelstrom for Frozen Ever After, Space Mountain for Hyperspace Mountain, and The Great Movie Ride for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – all of which were (and still are) deeply mourned within the Disney parks community.

The good news for “it’s a small world” loyalists is that “it’s a small world with Groot” is expected to be a temporary addition to the park, lasting for an estimated run of six months. For now, this is a Tokyo Disneyland exclusive – although considering Disney’s determination to introduce more Marvel to its theme parks, we wouldn’t be totally surprised if this popped up in other resorts at some point.

We also wouldn’t be surprised if this announcement triggered major backlash, considering the fact that introducing Marvel into the attraction doesn’t exactly align with its original theme, essentially suffocating the “it’s a small world” fans have loved for decades. While the attraction receives an annual festive overlay at Disneyland Resort (“it’s a small world holiday”), this gels with the concept, reangling it as a way of uniting holidays around the world.

“it’s a small world with Groot” marks Tokyo Disneyland’s first major Marvel addition. As was previously announced, Marvel characters will feature in the resort’s upcoming new nighttime spectacular. Marvel was absent from Tokyo Disney Resort for one good reason. Until earlier this year, Universal Studios Japan retained regional theme park rights to Marvel IP. When this 20-year agreement expired in January, the theme park – which is located in Osaka – permanently closed its Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man attraction, opening the doors to Marvel at Tokyo Disney Resort.

Do you like the idea of a Marvel overlay for “it’s a small world”? Let us know in the comments!