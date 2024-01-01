Disney Gives Tower of Terror a Marvel Overhaul, Hints at Permanent Replacement

Disney’s iconic Tower of Terror may be getting a Marvel makeover.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is one of Disney’s most popular and recognizable theme park attractions, expertly blending together a creepy story and an exhilarating ride experience. The original version of this ride opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 1994 and has since been brought over to several other Disney resorts around the world. Guests will now find a version of the ride at Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, Disneyland in California, and Tokyo Disneyland. Many agree that the best iteration of this attraction is Walt Disney World’s version, but this doesn’t mean that the others are any less fun.

In 2017, Disneyland’s version of the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror was transformed into a new ride inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Instead of a creepy and abandoned hotel, this new ride, called Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! offers guests a joyful and comedic experience accompanied by some great pop music. Eventually, this ride became part of Avengers Campus, an entire land dedicated to Marvel characters.

In the time since it’s been rumored that Disney would eventually retheme the other versions of the ride around the world, but nothing has been announced or even hinted at by Disney, that is, until now.

During the New Year’s Eve festivities, the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Disneyland Paris was given a very peculiar makeover, one that possibly hints toward a future refurbishment. Disneyland Paris news organization DLP Report shared a photo of the overlay, giving us the impression this may be more than just a special projection show.

Tonight Tower of Terror at Walt Disney Studios Park is sporting a “Mission Breakout” projection mapping for the GOTG New Years Eve Celebration: pic.twitter.com/loOaM3Cm90 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) December 31, 2023

As you can see, the attraction was given an overlay that resembles the Marvel version of the ride found at Disney California Adventure. This makes sense, considering the Disneyland Paris Resort also features its own version of Avengers Campus, meaning Disney could easily retheme this attraction into a Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired ride. While this limited-time holiday overlay doesn’t mean anything, it is quite interesting to see Disney hint at a possible retheme of such a legendary ride.

Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris features two other attractions: Avengers Assemble: Flight Force and Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure. It would make a lot of sense for Disneyland Paris to change its version of the Tower of Terror, but we would be incredibly sad to lose another original ride. As we stated earlier, the original version of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror can be found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, offering thousands of guests the opportunity to “drop by” each and every day.

