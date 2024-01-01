Walt Disney World Destination Closing Permanently

A longtime Disney Word location is closing imminently.

Related: Disney Announces Multi-City “Expansion”, Mickey Mouse Officially Leaving Orlando

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is home to an incredible list of rides, attractions, and magical experiences, and it only gets better as time moves on. The resort has received some stunning new additions in the past few months, and we’re incredibly excited about the future of the theme parks.

Unfortunately, the resort will see a popular location close permanently at the start of the new year.

ALEX and ANI has become one of the most recognizable jewelry brands in the world, but despite this popularity, the company has been slowly shutting down locations across the country. This unfortunate trend continues at the Walt Disney World Resort, with the ALEX and ANI location at Disney Springs closing imminently.

ALEX and ANI will close permanently at Disney Springs on January 2, 2024. This closure comes months after the company moved locations at Disney Springs. There is no word on what will replace this location, so make sure you stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all future updates.

Disney Springs is a fantastic place to visit in between days at the theme parks, allowing guests to relax and enjoy some great live entertainment, delicious food, and incredible shopping locations. Disney Springs features over 150 different locations for guests to experience, ranging from iconic storefronts like The LEGO Store to Harley Davidson. The food here ranges from jaw-dropping seafood to inspired and inventive Asian cuisine. Guests who have been to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort will recognize the space, as both Disney Springs and Downtown Disney were designed to act as hubs for all things dining and shopping. One of our favorite spots at Disney Springs is the World of Disney store. This location is the largest Disney-focused merchandise store in the world. Guests looking for themed dining can enjoy both Rainforest Cafe and T-REX restaurants. One of our favorite spots to eat is Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’, which has some of the best fried chicken and southern food you can find in all of Florida.

Part of what makes Disney Springs so great is that you don’t need a ticket or pass to visit. Disney Springs is completely open to the public every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. You do not need park admission to visit Disney Springs, nor do you need a reservation. It’s completely free to enter and park at, so your family can enjoy it without paying additional admission. You can visit if you’re staying both on or off Disney property, and all ages can visit.

What’s your favorite spot to visit at Walt Disney World?