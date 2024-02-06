Another Disney Park Ride Adds Two More Inclusive Animatronics

Another version of “it’s a small world” has incorporated inclusive animatronics into its lineup.

Located in all Disneyland-style parks except Shanghai Disneyland, “it’s a small world” is one of the company’s most iconic attractions.

Related: Disneyland Park Makes Major Change, Now Closing One Day a Week

While its theme and overall experience remain very similar in 2024 to what first debuted at Disneyland in 1966, several updates and additions have been made over the years, such as incorporating characters from various Disney films into their respective environments (for example, Peter Pan in the European room, Mulan in the Asian room, and the Three Caballeros in the South America room).

One of the most recent updates came in 2022 when the original ride at Disneyland Resort added two new animatronics – both of which were in wheelchairs. Disney World followed suit in March 2023, as did Disneyland Paris when it reopened from refurbishment in May.

Now, Hong Kong Disneyland has done the same. Last week, the park’s version of “it’s a small world” debuted two new dolls in wheelchairs.

HKDL Fantasy shared pictures of the new additions on X (formerly known as Twitter). One doll features in the South America room while the other appears in the final room of the ride in which dolls of all nationalities sing together. Both replace previously standing dolls.

After adding its first dolls in wheelchairs to Disneyland Resort back in 2022, Kim Irvine – executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering for Disneyland Resort – explained that the move came as Disney’s ongoing effort to look at its parks “with a magnifying glass” for opportunities to boost inclusion.

Jill Houghton, president and CEO of Disability:IN, praised Disney’s addition of dolls. “The dolls are participating inclusively alongside their non-disabled peers, which is something we want to see more of, instead of being depicted as limited or incapable because of a disability,” Houghton said in a statement to CNN.

Related: Disney Guest Strips, Jumps Out of “it’s a small world” Boat

This makes Tokyo Disneyland the last Disney park to not add animatronics in wheelchairs to its version of “it’s a small world.” However, as the park is run by the Oriental Land Company – not The Walt Disney Company – it’s possible that we won’t see it follow suit any time soon. The resort has also declined to remove the infamous redhead auction scene from Pirates of the Caribbean and close Splash Mountain.

How else do you think Disney could boost inclusion in its parks? Let us know in the comments!