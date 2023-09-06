Disney Unveils Major Update for “it’s a small world”

One Disney Park just unveiled a big update for one of its most classic attractions.

Of all the attractions, shows, and experiences at Disney Parks worldwide, few are as iconic as “it’s a small world.” First conceptualized by Walt Disney himself for the 1964 New York World’s Fair, the ride was designed to promote world peace and unity – complete with over 300 audio-animatronic dolls clad in traditional costumes from across the world.

Thanks in no small part to its catchy theme tune penned by the Sherman Brothers, the ride quickly became a phenomenon and was added to Disneyland Park in 1966. Versions were later also opened at Magic Kingdom, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Today, the ride remains one of the most classically “Disney” experiences you can get at a Disney Park. While the attraction has received several updates over the years – such as integrating characters from Disney Animations such as Lilo and Stitch (2002) and Moana (2016) and boosting its inclusivity with dolls in wheelchairs – it’s still true to Walt’s original vision (and still has the same soundtrack beloved by some, hated by others, but known by all).

The main difference between its global locations lies in its exterior. While Disney World’s is by far the most understated (by which we mean bad) and Disneyland’s is white and gold, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disneyland Paris have incorporated more color and external decorations.

Disneyland Park at Disneyland Paris only recently reopened its version after an extensive refurbishment that stretched on for nearly two years. As a part of the 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, the resort debuted a newly-refreshed “it’s a small world” on May 5, 2023.

However, one of the best parts about this version of “it’s a small world” remained inoperable: its clock. Located outside the attraction, this involves a parade of characters set to an instrumental of the ride’s iconic soundtrack.

This has been broken at Disneyland Paris for several months. But as of yesterday (September 6), the feature was officially back in action. DLP Report shared a video of the clock in all its glory on X (previously known as Twitter).

🔧 The ‘it’s a small world’ clock is finally back in action after being broken for several months: pic.twitter.com/uAetB8ruh9 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) September 5, 2023

Elsewhere in the park, not everything is running as smoothly. Yesterday, Hyperspace Mountain – Disneyland Paris’ Star Wars version of Space Mountain – failed to open due to unforeseen circumstances. The resort’s most unpopular ride, Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, is also closed through to Saturday for maintenance.

Which Disney ride do you hope will receive some TLC in the near future? Let us know in the comments!