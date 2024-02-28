68-Year-Old Attraction Returns to Disney Park

After months of refurbishment and anticipation, a beloved opening day attraction has finally reopened at Disneyland Park in Southern California.

While most focus seems to be put on the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, there’s nothing quite like visiting Disneyland Resort. If you want thrills, you can visit Disney California Adventure. If you want to experience the original park that Walt built, as well as the original versions of classic rides like the Haunted Mansion, the Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Peter Pan’s Flight, head to Disneyland proper.

Of all the attractions at the park today, 13 are from Disneyland’s opening day on July 17, 1955, and one of these fan-favorite experiences has finally reopened after months of refurbishment.

Opening Day Attraction Returns To Disneyland

While Disneyland is almost always open, sometimes rides need to take a break in order to be repaired or brought to modern standards. Such was the case for the Mark Twain Riverboat, which has been closed for refurbishment for the past five months.

Named after one of Walt Disney’s favorite authors, the Mark Twain Riverboat is one of the most underrated attractions in the entire park. A 14-minute boat ride along the Rivers of America and around Tom Sawyer Island, the riverboat shows classic American sights like a rustic frontier cabin, an idyllic Native American village, and various animals enjoying the sun.

More than anything, the riverboat is the perfect break from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the park. Just head on over to the Ship to Shore Marketplace, buy a snack (like a turkey leg, pickle, chimichanga, or corn on the cob), and avoid the crowds for a quarter of an hour.

While the more elaborate rides get more attention, like Big Thunder Mountain and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure (formerly known as Splash Mountain), it’s these experiences that separate Disneyland from other parks. A Disney Park is more than just roller coasters and thrill rides. It’s an adventure meant to be enjoyed by everyone.

What do you think is the most underrated Disney attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!