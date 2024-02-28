Disney World Raises Parking Prices Effective Immediately

Do you have your wallet ready?

Related: Cast of ‘Moana 2’ Confirmed Months Ahead of Release

Prices for parking at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, have risen. As of February 28, 2024, prices for valet parking at Walt Disney World have increased. Guests will now notice that valet parking will cost $39, which marks a $6 price hike over the original price. This price increase does not come alongside any formal announcement from Disney but does follow significant changes announced for the Florida resort.

These price increases follow the news that park tickets will be getting more expensive in 2025, as well as the Disney Dining Plan. While these price increases only reflect a few dollars, with how expensive a vacation to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” already is, every single dollar adds up quickly, with many longtime guests and fans alike stating the parks are simply too costly. Prices for each ticket type will increase by roughly $5-$10 in 2025.

However, alongside these price increases, Disney also announced some very exciting news regarding its water parks. Starting in 2025, guests staying at one of the many hotels on Walt Disney World Resort property will be welcomed to visit another Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach for free on their arrival/check-in day. This is a fantastic deal, considering a one-day ticket to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is currently priced at $74.

Related: DeSantis Anti-DEI College Faces Union Sanctions Amidst Disney Lawsuits

This price increase does not affect theme park parking, which remains steady at $30 per day. However, just like the water park benefit coming next year, theme park parking is completely free for guests staying at Disney resorts. Free parking is also offered to Annual Passholders.

As we’ve discussed many times here at Inside the Magic, there is an absolutely daunting amount of hotels to choose from when booking a Walt Disney World vacation. From luxurious destinations like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa to value-priced options like Disney’s Pop Century and Disney’s All-Star Resort, guests have quite a variety when it comes to picking out their hotel rooms in Walt Disney World.

There’s a variety of factors that need to be weighed when it comes to choosing a hotel at Walt Disney World. For a lot of guests, transportation is key, and certain hotels and resorts lend themselves to better navigation of the massive resort. Hotels like Disney’s Contemporary and Disney’s Polynesian Village are connected to the iconic Monorail, which takes guests to and from both Magic Kingdom and EPCOT.

However, many guests may look at price as a key determining factor in where they stay, meaning their options will be more limited. However, Disney’s Pop Century and All-Star Resorts are fantastic places to stay regardless of price, and they feature some of the quickest bus stops of any resort on the property.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon?