Johnny Depp Lands Conditional Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Actor Johnny Depp made the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise come alive with his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow, but many fans are afraid he would never get that chance again.

Johnny Depp is widely celebrated for his iconic portrayal of the eccentric pirate Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp’s performance in the first installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), immediately captured audiences’ hearts with his whimsical charm and unorthodox demeanor. His portrayal breathed life into a character that became synonymous with the franchise itself, earning him critical acclaim and a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Across the subsequent sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017), Depp continued to enchant audiences with his antics and enigmatic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. His ability to infuse the character with both humor and depth ensured that each installment remained a thrilling adventure on the high seas.

Depp’s dedication to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow extended beyond mere performance; he immersed himself in the character’s persona, incorporating quirks and mannerisms that made Sparrow unforgettable. Beyond the box office success, Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow left a mark on popular culture, inspiring countless Halloween costumes, memes, and fan tributes. His ability to imbue the character with a sense of adventure, mischief, and, ultimately, humanity resonated with audiences of all ages, making Captain Jack Sparrow one of the most beloved characters in cinematic history.

However, there are questions about Johnny Depp’s return to the franchise as Disney plans Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Today, let’s take a look at all the current developments happening with the film series.

Johnny Depp’s conditional return to Pirates of the Caribbean is a travesty

In recent years, speculation has swirled regarding the potential development of a sixth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, albeit without the involvement of Johnny Depp. Initial reports hinted at a departure from the traditional storyline, with suggestions of Margot Robbie assuming the lead role. However, subsequent updates indicated a shift in direction, with the purported script placed on hold.

A recent report from a reliable source sheds light on Disney’s intentions, revealing a desire to incorporate Johnny Depp into Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in a much different capacity than anticipated by fans. According to the source, who boasts a significant following on X (formerly Twitter), the upcoming film is said to be partially set in Haiti, with a Haitian female protagonist taking center stage. While Disney aims to enlist Depp’s participation, it appears his involvement would be relegated to a cameo appearance rather than reprising his role as the franchise’s lead character.

This reported relegation did not sit well with the fanbase. As a matter of fact, there have been thousands of fans on social media already threatening to boycott the movie before it’s even been officially announced. Hashtags like #NoDeppNoPirates #WeWantJohnnyDepp, and #JohnnyDeppISCaptainJackSparrow have made their way around the internet and they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

This report is interesting, though, to think about what Depp might think from his perspective.

Would the actor even be willing to return to Disney for just a cameo role? Yes, the money might be good, but Depp has always been one to think about his fanbase. If he know that Disney fans aren’t happy, would he even agree to appear in the film at all unless he is given the lead?

Just for reference, an insider close to Johnny Depp revealed several months ago that the actor was open to returning to Disney “for the right role,” but no reports have indicated that the two parties have had significant conversations since that point.

Disney’s top candidates to replace Johnny Depp

If the company moved forward with another Pirates of the Caribbean film without Johnny Depp as the lead, there have been numerous names floated out there as possibilities to take over.

At first, there was a big movement surrounding Dwayne Johnson being the replacement for Johnny Depp. This was proven not to be accurate.

Disney did develop a script for a female-led cast that would place Margot Robbie at the center of the film. Robbie, who is coming off an impressive $1.45 billion success in Barbie (2023), has quickly become one of the hotter names in Hollywood. The actress could potentially take over the role– and there were plans for her to do so– but Jerry Bruckheimer revealed that this script is being delayed for another script. That being the case, it wouldn’t seem likely that we will see Robbie in this role, at least not for now.

The most recent name to be reported is Ayo Edebiri. Edebiri (The Bear) is a rising talent in the world of comedy and entertainment, known for her sharp wit and distinctive comedic style. As a comedian, writer, and actress, Edebiri has quickly made a name for herself with her unique perspective and ability to tackle a wide range of topics with humor and insight. This film would reportedly be a spinoff from the original, but doubts have been cast on this report as well.

Other names thrown out have been Dylan O’Brien, Maya Hawke, and even a new film with Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley at the helm. At this point, though, nothing has come to fruition.

Could Pirates of the Caribbean 6 be canceled?

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has undoubtedly been a colossal success for Disney, both critically and commercially. Since its debut in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the franchise has grossed more than $4.5 billion worldwide and garnered a dedicated fanbase. The combination of thrilling action, fantastical elements, and Johnny Depp’s iconic portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow propelled each installment to box office success, making it one of the most lucrative franchises in cinematic history.

The fallout between the two parties– which is due to allegations from Amber Heard several years ago, as well as Depp and Disney’s strained working relationship– has cast doubt on the production of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and its eventual release.

The cancellation of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a distinct possibility, given the contentious nature of the situation. Disney may opt to halt production altogether to avoid further association with Depp and the negative publicity surrounding him. The studio’s commitment to maintaining its image with those who oppose Depp could outweigh any potential financial gains from continuing the franchise with Depp in the lead role.

Moreover, the absence of Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow will significantly diminish the appeal of the franchise for many fans. Depp’s portrayal of the eccentric pirate has been central to the success of the series, and replacing him with another actor will clearly not be well-received by audiences. Disney faces the challenge of finding a suitable alternative while also navigating the sensitivities surrounding the controversy.

If the company isn’t able to find this balance, Disney could shut down the project altogether. Of course, it’s important to note that this is purely speculation.

What is Johnny Depp doing now?

Since the defamation trial with Amber Heard came to an end, Johnny Depp has been in Europe pursuing other aspects of his career. The entertainer finished up a tour with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, which features Joe Perry and Alice Cooper. In addition, he finished filming on Jeanne Du Barry– which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival earlier last year– and his currently sitting in the director’s chair for Modi, a film starring Al Pacino.

Though there have been rumors of a return to Hollywood– especially with his longtime friend Tim Burton making Beetlejuice 2, which features Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega– Johnny Depp has stayed put for the time being.

It’s unclear if movie studios like Disney and Warner Bros. still have the actor blacklisted years after the defamation trial or if this is behind them and they are moving towards a working relationship with Depp again. It’s also unclear if Depp has been contacted about projects by major Hollywood studios just to turn them down.

His daughter, Lily Rose Depp, finished her first major project– HBO’s The Idol— which was released last summer.

What do you think of Johnny Depp and this potential return to Pirates of the Caribbean? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!