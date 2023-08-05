Ayo Edebiri Bashes ‘Empire Strikes Back’ for Yoda Being “F****** Busted”

Ayo Edebiri is a rising star in Hollywood, as the young actress has had a breakout role in The Bear. The hit FX series follows a manic chef named Carmer, who attempts to piece his life together after his dead brother leaves him his failing restaurant. Edebiri stars as his sous chef, Sydney, and she has received rave reviews for her performance in the series. Edebiri also has a starring role in the new TMNT: Mutant Mayhem as the new April O’Neil. She has been impressing everyone with her acting prowess, and now Star Wars fans might be next in welcoming her with open arms based on her hilarious review of Empire Strikes Back.

Edebiri is currently 27 years old and is certainly part of the younger generation that stakes its claim in social media prowess. Apart from being present on most apps like Instagram and Twitter, she often gives up her expert takes on films via the Letterboxd website. For those unfamiliar with Letterboxd, it is a social media site that started in 2011 that allows fans to come together and rate their favorite films.

What sets Letterboxd apart from most other sites is that some reviews are hilarious. It might be one of the most prominent places for comedians to test their material or for trolls to annihilate films completely. Either way, there are some gems littered throughout the website.

The newest gem comes from Ayo Edebiri, as she reviewed the best Star Wars film ever made: The Empire Strikes Back. While most people might expect her to praise the film, which she does, she had one glaring issue.

Ayo Edebiri Says Yoda is “F****** Busted”

We would like to state that Ayo Edebiri gave Empire Strikes Back a 4 1/2 out of 5 rating on her Letterboxd review, which is warranted. We would argue that it deserves a little higher than that, but that rating is still pretty accurate. Despite her high praise for the film, she did also reveal what made her not like the film. According to Edebiri’s post:

“This movie is great but I was really shocked by how ugly Yoda was, sorry if that pisses anybody off, but I had only seen baby Yoda and adult Yoda is f****** busted.”

While some people might have critiqued the film on its style, plot, acting, and other elements that are the usual downfall of negative reviews, Ayo Edebiri simply commented on how ugly she thinks Yoda is. She mentioned Baby Yoda (Grogu) as her reference for the race, which would be an unfair comparison when looking at the Yoda of the Original Trilogy.

Everyone in the world fell in love with Baby Yoda, and if that were the only creature from that race that was shown, it would be easy to think that this race is full of cute little creatures. Yoda is around 900 years old when he fades away as a Force ghost. Anyone would look busted at 900 years old, so Edebiri might be slightly unfair in her critique of the beloved Jedi Master.

Baby Yoda, on the other hand, is said to be around 50 years old in The Mandalorian—which is still in infancy. We doubt that Baby Yoda will look like he does now at 900 years old.

At least Ayo Edebiri is honest with how she perceived the Original Trilogy, and she didn’t say that Empire Strikes Back is a terrible movie. Honestly, we can’t stop laughing at her review, and her personality might be just another thing that brings her even more fans.

