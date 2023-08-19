19-Year-Old ‘Star Wars’ Debate to Be Finally Put to Rest

40 years ago, Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983) blasted into movie theaters everywhere. But, just over 20 years later, George Lucas would make a change that would cause big debates in the fandom — now it looks like Star Wars is about settle the argument once and for all.

Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi is the final installment in the original Star Wars trilogy. Taking place after the events of Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) and Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980), director George Lucas ended his genre-defining space opera with a bang — literally.

The destruction of the second Death Star, and the “demise” of Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and Darth Vader (Dave Prowse/James Earl Jones) — the latter having finally received his redemption arc while dueling his son Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) — resulted in the battle for the galaxy far, far away coming to an end.

Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew), and Luke (Hamill) all celebrated the Rebel Alliance’s victory over the Galactic Empire on Endor, and in the final few moments of the climactic Star Wars original trilogy movie, they were joined by those that had been lost — Anakin Skywalker (Sebastian Shaw), Yoda (Frank Oz), and Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi (Alec Guinness).

However, 16 years later, Lucas would return to his beloved Star Wars franchise, beginning the prequel trilogy era with Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999). Here, Lucas introduced fans to the universe’s new Chosen One, Anakin Skywalker (Jake Lloyd) — the Skywalker that would go on to become the iconic villain, Darth Vader. Lloyd was later replaced by Hayden Christensen as Anakin following a 10-year time jump; Christensen played the role in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002) and Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005).

The prominent presence of Christensen’s Anakin in the prequel trilogy saw Lucas make a big change in his universe. For the 2004 DVD release of the Star Wars original trilogy, Return of the Jedi removed Sebastian Shaw as the Force ghost of Anakin Skywalker and replaced him with Christensen.

Over the last 20 years, this change has created a debate amongst the Star Wars community, with fans picking holes in the lore. Christensen’s placement next to the original trilogy Yoda and Guinness’ Obi-Wan Kenobi, instead of Ewan McGregor (who played the Jedi Master in the prequel trilogy and in Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+), for example, has been called into question multiple times.

Lucas spoke on this, in fact, revealing that the change symbolized the good version of Anakin. Thus, upon saving his son from Palpatine, he reverted back to the Christensen iteration of the character — the version that died when he became Sith Apprentice to Darth Sidious (McDiarmid) in Revenge of the Sith. It was also thought to be to tie the original and prequel trilogies together more cohesively.

Despite Lucas’ comments on the change, the discussion has continued over the last two decades, including questions over why Christensen wasn’t aged up, but now Star Wars will set the record straight, heading back to that big moment from 40 years ago.

A new big initiative has been launched by Star Wars and Del Rey Books to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. A new book called “Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View” (2023) will be an anthology-style novel featuring 40 stories from a variety of authors, all focusing on a different character and event in the Star Wars galaxy. From Dexter Jettser to Wedge Antilles to Pryde’s turmoil on Endor, “From a Certain Point of View” looks set to tackle all facets of the universe.

And one will see Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker reunited directly after the events of Return of the Jedi. From author Mike Chen, “Brotherhood” looks set to settle an age-old Force ghost debate. Star Wars Books (DelReyStarWars):

This is how it feels to be Anakin Skywalker, once again. #FromaCertainPOVReturns@mikechenwriter pic.twitter.com/rThJ8BXjkf — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) August 1, 2023

Even the chosen tagline seemingly confirms Lucas’ original clarification on the Force ghost change. “Anakin Skywalker, once again” suggests that for years, since his birth as Darth Vader, he has not been the same Anakin that learned the ways of the Force under Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and Kenobi, and later led armies in the Clone War (as seen in Star Wars: The Clone Wars).

“‘Anakin.’ A voice. Yet this was different, clearly not a specter of the past. This didn’t come with any memories or visions of things gone by.” The excerpt reads. “Instead, it was as if the words whispered directly into his ear, as if he wasn’t a phantom lost in the oceans of the Force, but whole in body and spirit, as he once was: a powerful Jedi Knight, combat-ready with drawn lightsaber and wide stance, staring down dozens of battle droids without a single worry. In fact, this felt just like that. But different. Because this came right now. ‘Anakin.’ That voice. ‘Obi-Wan.'”

The new addition to this decades-old narrative looks set to contextualize and solidify the decision made by Lucas to remove Shaw from the final scene in Return of the Jedi.

It’s not the first time fans have had an interaction with Anakin’s Force ghost, either. Last year Adam Christopher’s “Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith” (2022) introduced Anakin on Tython (yes, the same one as in The Mandalorian), where he protects his son from Sith spirits while he searches for information about Exegol. “Shadow of the Sith” is set 17 years after the events of Return of the Jedi, whereas “Brotherhood” takes place right as Anakin’s Force ghost is created. This inherent link to the change in appearance will likely be foundational to understanding the greater lore of the Star Wars galaxy.

This reunion will see the former Master and Padawan connect once more. The last time the pair were seen in canon was in last year’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The miniseries saw Vader and Obi-Wan duel once more while the galaxy was in the throes of the Empire. At present, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy has not confirmed if there will be a second season of the Star Wars series.

Will you be picking up “Return of the Jedi: From a Certain Point of View”? And where do you stand on the removal of Sebastian Shaw in the Star Wars original trilogy finale? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!