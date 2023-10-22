Margot Robbie Banned as ‘Barbie’ Despite $1.43 Billion Success

Actress Margot Robbie set the box office world on fire this past summer.

Following her success in The Wolf of Wall Street alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie continued to impress both critics and audiences with a diverse range of roles. She portrayed Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016) and its spinoff Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020), a character she has become synonymous with. Robbie’s dedication to her craft and her ability to seamlessly transition between complex characters has earned her numerous award nominations, including Academy Awards recognition for her performance in I, Tonya (2017), in which she portrayed figure skater Tonya Harding.

Margot Robbie has also ventured into producing through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which she co-founded. She has used her influence to champion female-driven projects and has taken on roles behind the scenes as a producer to create more opportunities for women in the film industry.

While there were many roles that had become synonymous with Margot Robbie over the last several years, no one could predict what would happen this summer when she put on a pink dress and brought Mattel’s Barbie to life alongside Ryan Gosling (Ken). The movie, titled Barbie (2023), was released in July and immediately rose to the top of the box office charts.

In total, Barbie (2023) brought in an impressive $1.43 billion worldwide. The movie was a major success, according to both critics and fans. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics gave it an 88% approval rating, dubbing it “certified fresh.” The audience rating was only slightly lower, at 83%, with more than 10,000 ratings submitted for the film. Robbie’s performance in the movie was universally beloved and led to talks of a sequel shortly after its release.

“There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful,” Director Greta Gerwig said about the prospect of a successful sequel in the future. “I want to go back to Barbie Land.”

As a matter of fact, the Barbie movie performed so well that numerous insiders indicated that Disney might change its mind about putting Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean script on the back burner.

For those who weren’t aware, Executive Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that there was a script involving Margot Robbie taking over as the lead role in Pirates of the Caribbean in the place of Johnny Depp (Captain Jack Sparrow). Several reports– including Bruckheimer himself– indicated that the movie had been put on the back burner and that Disney was heading in a different direction, but Robbie’s performance certainly showed that she could be a major box office draw, and there could potentially be a shift in how Disney looks at the franchise moving forward based off this success. Still, that’s all speculation.

While we don’t know what the future will hold for the Warner Bros. franchise, what we do know is that this October, we won’t be seeing Margot Robbie dressing up as Barbie. Inside the Magic previously reported on the fact that SAG-AFTRA had issued guidance that actors and actresses should not dress up as characters from “struck content” this Halloween season, essentially banning them from promoting content that is currently being affected by the strike, including Barbie.

The organization shared that members may dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show, and they should choose costumes that are “inspired by generalized characters and figures” rather than from struck content. In addition, SAG-AFTRA tells its members not to post photos of costumes on social media that are inspired by struck content.

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” they shared.

What’s interesting about Robbie’s case, though, is the fact that Barbie has been dubbed the most popular costume of the Halloween season. While people all across the nation are dressing up as Barbie– with almost all of the costumes inspired by Robbie’s adaptation of the doll– we won’t see the actress return as Barbie, at least until the ongoing strikes come to an end.

What do you think of Margot Robbie’s impact on the box office, particularly this summer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!