Total Destruction of Haunted Mansion Underway

The hits keep coming for Disney fans with the latest update from Disneyland Resort.

It’s fairly common for attractions to periodically close for maintenance, but one recent closure is hitting harder than most. The iconic Haunted Mansion closed its doors back in January for a prolonged closure and some major renovations.

Those renovations include extending and expanding the ride’s queue to allow for more standby as well as adding a new retail shop, in an effort to better “immerse guests in enhanced theming.” In photos recently uploaded to social media, it seems as though the outdoor area of the attraction has been completely demolished.

Photos of the start of the demolition were first shared on X/Twitter a few weeks ago, with many fans shocked at how much progress had already happened while upset about the apparent complete overhaul of the area. Now, it seems as though there’s nothing left of the original area.

The new photos, shared by @FrshBakedDisney on X, show a “pretty much total” removal of the prior queue and decor. Everything up to the front steps of the mansion has been cleared, with plenty of rubble left behind.

Over the wall shots of the Haunted Mansion queue courtesy of the Fresh Baked street team. The scope is much greater than I thought it would be. Pretty much total. pic.twitter.com/LqjdCb9Cg0 — Fresh Baked! (@FrshBakedDisney) February 27, 2024

The Haunted Mansion closed in the end of January, ending on its Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) overlay season. Each year, the ride shuts down for several weeks going into August to set the overlay that will last throughout the holiday season. The Nightmare overlay is surprisingly pretty controversial among Disney fans, with many claiming that the Haunted Mansion is already perfectly themed for the Halloween season and upset that the original version of the ride only operates a few months each year.

Given the uncertain nature of the ride’s reopening date, fans were disappointed with the announcement that the ride would not be returned to its original state prior to closing for several months. In addition, the ride is speculated to be closed until the fall at least, likely reopening with the holiday overlay, meaning it won’t operate as the original version at all throughout 2024.

