No, Cinderella Castle Has Not “Burned to the Ground” at Disney World

Some casual Disney fans spiraled this week after it was reported that a fire had burned down Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom – which, we’re glad to say, categorically did not happen.

A TikTok shared by Mouse Trap News appeared to show the park’s centerpiece up in flames while guests casually walked down Main Street, U.S.A., with a caption reading: “We aren’t crying, you are… okay we are too.”

The video (which was set to the emotional track “Married Life” from Up) also claimed that Disney had intentionally started the fire as an excuse to replace Cinderella Castle with another icon, such as Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated from Phineas and Ferb or a Spirit Halloween store.

With over 24.9 million views, the story quickly circulated social media, with many taking to the TikTok’s comment section to question the story’s validity. Several others users chipped in with their own ‘proof’ that the incident occurred, writing “I was there when it happened, they started selling Disney castle smores at all the gift shops,” “I can confirm all this I’m Cinderella,” and “I was there, I saw Ron DeSantis running from the castle with a Bic lighter and a bottle of lighter fluid.”

To get the obvious out of the way: obviously, this did not happen. Recently, a video (which was used by Mouse Trap News) went viral for showing large amounts of smoke around Cinderella Castle. However, this was actually the aftermath of the day’s regularly scheduled castle-stage entertainment.

While minor fires have occurred at Disney World in the past, nothing has ever been caught on camera of this scale (and even if it was real, the idea that the castle would be replaced by Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated should’ve been the first giveaway that this story was fake).

Mouse Trap News, as it openly states in its TikTok bio, is for “‼️Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE‼️” Several of the parody page’s stories have gone viral in the past, including one in January that claimed Disney World was adding its own “Magic Kingdom Maternity Ward” for those looking to give birth on Disney property.

Sometimes, these ‘stories’ are so shocking that they make it to headlines beyond the Disney community. The likes of The Sun and The Direct have covered the Cinderella Castle fire to clarify that it is, in fact, false.

Were you convinced by videos of the Disney World ‘fire’? Let us know in the comments!