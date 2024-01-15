Magic Kingdom’s Maternity Ward and Transgender Debate Explained

In early January, satirical fake news site Mouse Trap News claimed that a maternity ward was heading to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. The outlet, which promises “real Disney news that is 100% fake,” shared the announcement on January 4, along with a video detailing how the so-called maternity ward would function at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Known for announcing false information, Mouse Trap News has shared everything from Disney World refusing childless adults to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at the resort. Of course, none of what they publish is true. However, what is real are the responses the fake news generates. And the announcement of a maternity ward coming to Magic Kingdom–above Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A.–spawned a debate over transgender people becoming pregnant.

First, let’s take a look at the video, which was posted to the outlet’s almost 69,000 followers on Instagram:

Can’t think of anywhere better to give birth than Disney World!

In the video, which includes a mix of real-life video footage and AI-generated photography, the narrator shares that “the Magic Kingdom maternity ward is the new place where expectant mothers can go to give birth at Disney” and that according to internal sources, “we know giving birth at Disney World is on the bucket list for many birthing people; however, that used to be against park rules and could lead to a lifetime ban for you and the child.”

The fake quote went on to add: “We recognize that is discriminating against pregnant men and pregnant women. Now, we welcome births from all people in our theme parks in the new Magic Kingdom maternity ward.” According to the report, it will cost guests $5,000 to have their child delivered at Disney World, and they must also have a valid theme park ticket in order to access the maternity ward facilities.

So, while Mouse Trap News once again delivered a rather believable news report, like every other post, it is entirely untrue. But, the use of certain language sparked a huge debate on social media, with almost 2,500 comments flooding the Instagram video, many reflecting on terms like “birthing people” and “pregnant men.”

One comment reads, “Only women give birth,” with another echoing, “Birthing people? The word you’re looking for is women.” Another said,” “Did he really say pregnant men and women?? What the world?!?” These three comments alone garnered close to 9,000 likes.

On the other hand, one user said, “All y’all mad they said ‘birthing people’ and ‘pregnant men,’ go find something better to do with your time; trans and nonbinary people exist and have babies. Or you stay mad, you literally have zero power.”

However, the above comment proved to be rare on the post that has accumulated over 20,000 likes. Multiple other comments flooded in, such as “ONLY WOMEN CAN GET PREGNANT AND GIVE BIRTH,” “ONLY. WOMEN. CAN. GIVE. BIRTH!!!!!!!!!” and “Men can’t get pregnant!”

The transgender debate may have taken up most of the discussion, but some homed in on the $5,000 price tag, which is seemingly somewhat cheaper than the average cost to give birth anywhere else in the United States–approximately $18,865 according to the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker, via Forbes. One comedic comment read that for $5,000, Mickey Mouse himself can cut the cord.

The Walt Disney World Resort may not be welcoming a maternity ward above Casey’s Corner anytime soon (or ever), but on a more real and tangible note, if a guest is heading to the Central Florida parks on an upcoming vacation with a baby, baby care centers can be found in Magic Kingdom, as well as EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

So, no, Mickey Mouse will not be delivering babies any time soon.

