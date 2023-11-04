Op-Ed: Disney’s First Married Couple Should Lead Next Movie

Both Walt Disney Animation Studio and Pixar have brought audiences some of the most incredible love stories ever put to film, but what about a pairing that goes beyond happily ever after?

The Walt Disney Company is responsible for dozens of animated couples that have been relationship goals for generations, but how often has a married couple been the center of attention? It’s time for the studio to change that fact, and the timing couldn’t be better.

With Pixar’s romcom Elemental finding an audience on Disney+, the company has proven that there is indeed an audience for that kind of story amongst its ever-growing fanbase. That being said, a growing adult fanbase could be looking for more than just the typical Disneyfied love story.

It’s Time For Disney Animation to Tie the Knot

To be fair, Disney has utilized married couples in their movies before, but they’ve rarely been the focus. The primary exceptions to the rule are Bernard and Miss Bianca from The Rescuers Down Under (1990) or Carl and Ellie from Up (2009), but even those examples are stretching it.

Snow White’s story didn’t just end with her riding into the sunset with her prince, and neither did Cinderella or Aurora’s. If the studio really wants to try telling new stories for a new generation, why not pursue one that shows things don’t end after true love’s first kiss?

Furthermore, Disney has consistently pushed more representation and alternative stories for some of their more recent movies. Introducing a married couple to show the realities of a functioning relationship would definitely be something unique for both young and adult audiences.

As much as audiences love seeing the hero rescue the damsel in distress or the heroine change the heart of her comedic male counterpart, genuine relationships don’t just stop there. Anyone who has been married for a decent amount of time will know that romance and adventure don’t just disappear after they say “I do,” and hundreds of couples would feel so represented if they could see that dynamic thrown up on the big screen.

Pixar already proved that a loving marriage can be depicted in its entirety in less than ten minutes in the emotional opening sequence of Up, and Walt Disney Animation Studios showed how vibrant, colorful, and expressive a couple’s relationship could be in Us Again, so why not expand on that for a full two-hour feature? They’ve already shown that couples have a draw.

We’ve seen traditional couples like Lady and the Tramp and their human counterparts, unlikely romances like Belle and her Beast, and several mixed-race and mixed-culture couples in films like John Smith and Pocahontas, Tiana and Prince Naveen, Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, and Wade and Ember as the most recent example. Depicting an experienced couple in the highs and lows of a committed relationship seems like only the next logical step.

Do you think Disney needs a married couple to lead its next project?