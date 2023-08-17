While there’s nothing new about cultural representation in Disney movies, the methods by which such representations have been incorporated into various works through the years have certainly changed.

We all know that many of the earliest works of Disney Animation were inspired by preexisting fairytales. While remaking what were originally European-based storylines featuring predominantly white characters hardly fits the traditional cultural representation definition, such instances still produce cultural Disney movies in nature, even if only subtly. The more apparent callouts, though, have always been works featuring ethnically diverse or minority Character incorporations, for better or worse. And it’s sad to say we’ve seen many examples of the latter, including the undeniable prevalence of cultural stereotypes in Disney movies, old and new alike. Other Disney movie stereotypes have revolved around gender expectations, particularly for females.

Because Disney Animation has always reflected the cultural norms of a given time, it’s only natural that the changing attitudes and broadening approach to inclusiveness and diversity in society would concurrently trigger such growth and development in progressing Disney works as well. Here at Inside the Magic, we’re taking a detailed look into the various ways in which Disney’s representation of culture and diversity in animation has changed over the years.

The History of Disney’s Diversity Portrayals

Disney films have a long history of focusing on protagonists that stand out, sometimes in a gleamingly good way, like princesses who are the “fairest of them all.” Other times those deviating traits aren’t necessarily favorable but still essential to driving a plot line. That’s where the lovable outcast scenario comes in—a theme still prevalent in Disney works today. While these examples aren’t always limited to cultural or societal norms, they still focus on Disney’s awareness about not fitting in and portraying such instances, first deemed a weakness, proving to be a saving grace and strength.

Ironically, however, when we narrow the scope to cultural diversity, Disney hasn’t always excelled in showcasing accurate or fair portrayals, especially in earlier works. There have been several arguments through the years centering around controversial cultural appropriation in Disney movies early on. Two examples long considered racist include the ways the crows are depicted in Dumbo (1941), as well as the insensitive portrayals of Native Americans as seen in Peter Pan (1953). And, of course, there have been many others since then, even in more recent works. Pocahontas (1995) took heat for Disney’s overly fictionalized, highly romanticized account of the historical depictions of precolonial Jamestown and the Powhatan people. Even Moana (2016) was criticized by some Native Hawaiian activists, who believe Disney’s nicer, watered-down portrayal of Islander life erases the harsher, darker side of history. But to be fair, would parents even want their children watching onscreen depictions that accurately resemble the “true history” accounts of either?

Whatever the specifics, it can’t be denied that the focus on diversity narratives has forever been prevalent in Disney movies. This includes Disney cultural movies specifically and those not necessarily cultural in nature per se.

Mowgli

One of the earliest examples of a non-white human character starring in an animated Disney film is Mowgli from The Jungle Book (1967). Interestingly, it wasn’t his ethnicity that singled him out as a diverse character in the film, but rather the fact that he was a sole human child living among animals in a jungle setting. Essentially though, he was a kid, and one that all children of all races and ethnicities watching the film back then could easily relate to.

The Liberation of Disney Renaissance Princesses

Throughout the late 1980s/early 1990s, Walt Disney Animation experienced somewhat of a revival. The release of The Little Mermaid in 1989 started the trend of a more independent-thinking, somewhat willful Disney Princess depiction, in contrast to earlier films. The whole plot of Ariel’s storyline was driven by the fact that she disobeyed her father in pursuit of her own wants and desires. Belle continued the new female empowerment initiative in Beauty and the Beast (1991), portraying an intelligent, well-read female not afraid to go against the grain or to put a Beast in his place.

The Aladdin Franchise

Aladdin (1992) and its direct-to-video sequels did double in portraying diversity. From a cultural standpoint, this was one of the first mainstream animated Disney franchises in which none of the key players were white. It also introduced the most willful and free-thinking of all Disney Princesses—Princess Jasmine. In fact, not only does Jasmine foil female gender stereotypes in Disney movies, but her outspokenness even goes against the cultural norms of the story’s own setting.

Pocahontas (1995)

We previously mentioned the historical inaccuracies surrounding Disney’s animated retelling of Pocahontas. But it still garners credit and praise as the movie that introduced us to the first Native American Disney Princess. In doing so, we also mark this one as showcasing the first multiracial, multicultural couple.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

This may be one of Disney’s more underrated animated films, but it gets to the heart of diversity and acceptance of different people. The film not only centers around a disfigured protagonist, Quasimodo, but also features the female Gypsy supporting character Esmeralda.

Mulan (1998)

The 1998 release of Mulan also presented many firsts. Not only did it produce the first Disney Princess of Eastern-Asian descent, but also one who challenged gender norms—even masquerading as a male. She also never shares an onscreen kiss with a leading man—the very first time this opportunity was passed up in a Disney film up until this time. It’s also interesting to note that, like Pocahontas, in which some of the voice actors were of Native American descent, most of the Mulan 1998 cast included voice actors of Asian descent—a trend that would continue in later Disney and Pixar films in which culturally diverse populations are depicted.

Depictions in the 2000s

The growth of culturally diverse incorporations in Disney Animation became more prevalent as the 2000s emerged. This was when we got films like The Emperor’s New Groove (2000), which takes place during Incan times in Peru, and Lilo & Stitch (2002), which centered around a loner girl from Hawaii and her alien best friend. There was also the underrated film Brother Bear from 2003, which takes place in Alaska and features an Inuit protagonist. But one of the greatest successes of the first decade of the new millennium came with the introduction of Disney’s first African American Princess—Princess Tiana in The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Single Ladies Saving the Day Theme

The release of The Princess and the Frog ignited a renewed interest in Disney Princesses that continued into the 2010s and is still going strong. And the deviations among Princess standards have only continued to branch out and grow since. Brave (2012) featured Merida—the first Disney-Pixar Princess—who remains single throughout the film. With the release of Frozen in 2013, we got a story featuring two princesses, one who has ice powers and remains unattached to anyone romantically. Moana continued the single yet strong independent female trend in 2016. And even recent films like Encanto (2021) have followed suit, with young, single Mirabel being the oddball in a magical family living in Columbia but still managing to save the day. You can even look at the all-animal film Zootopia (2016) and the underdog example of Judy Hopps. On a separate note, Zootopia excels on many levels as an allegory about diversity and overcoming discrimination and stereotypes.

Pixar’s Cultural Trust

As an animation partner and subsidiary of Disney, Pixar Animation Studios has been ever-mindful in producing works that retain empathy and authenticity while portraying culturally diverse characters. In fact, they actually incorporate various internally established cultural trusts working behind the scenes to ensure all storylines are handled sensitively and in an unoffensive, relatable manner. Some of the most prominent examples of diversity portrayals through Disney-Pixar include their stellar presentation of the Coco movie in 2017, Soul (2020), Turning Red (2022), and others.

Diversity through Disney and Disney-Pixar continues to expand and grow in these forever-changing times.

What are some of the ways you’ve noticed a growth in diversity inclusion in Disney cartoons? Let us know in the comments.