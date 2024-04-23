Disney World Surprise: Princess Tiana Ride Now Operational

Walt Disney World Resort guests are just weeks from heading to New Orleans on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Over the last few weeks, Walt Disney Imagineers repeatedly test-rode the attraction, critiquing it from the guest perspective and adding finishing touches.

The former Splash Mountain sits prominently in Adventureland, making its development part of the Disney Park guest experience. Even with construction walls, guests have spotted numerous additions to the Princess and the Frog (2009) ride, like an antique delivery truck and two frog figurines. Online, Imagineers shared first looks at Princess Tiana, Lottie, Mama Odie, Louis, and other audio-animatronics in development for the ride.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure begins after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie. It features new songs and fan favorites from the soundtrack. Guests will join Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and friends as they prepare for an extravagant celebration. Having expanded Tiana’s Palace, the busy restauranteurs need guests’ help gathering ingredients for the perfect dish!

Original film cast members Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) returned to reprise their roles for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Keith David (Dr. Facilier) is reportedly not part of the attraction.

This week, guests noticed something new in the air near the former Splash Mountain. Though music like “Dig A Little Deeper” has recently been heard coming from Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Imagineers recently added dialogue audio to the outdoor portions of the ride!

X (formerly Twitter) user @DrewDisneyDude shared this video of the audio on the now-operational Splash Mountain. Louis can be heard saying, “Uh, Tiana, shouldn’t we have found some of these critters by now?” Tiana responds, “Don’t you worry, Louis. We’ll find just what we need here, in the bayou.”

PRINCESS TIANA AND LOUIS ARE TALKING ON TIANA’S BAYOU ADVENTURE AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK! 🚨 Here’s a first-ever listen of them talking on the attraction, and thanks to help from @TomorrowVenture, I believe this is what they are saying: Louis: “Uh, Tiana, shouldn’t we have found some of these critters by now?” Princess Tiana: “Don’t you worry Louis, we’ll find just what we need here, in the bayou.” It is very hard to be certain of what they are saying due to distance and noise in the park, but this is an incredible milestone for the attraction, regardless. We’re almost there!

PRINCESS TIANA AND LOUIS ARE TALKING ON TIANA’S BAYOU ADVENTURE AT MAGIC KINGDOM PARK! 🚨 Here’s a first-ever listen of them talking on the attraction, and thanks to help from @TomorrowVenture, I believe this is what they are saying: Louis: “Uh, Tiana, shouldn’t we have found… pic.twitter.com/gIByuRKrWY — Drew (@DrewDisneyDude) April 23, 2024

Disney Parks Blog recently revealed sketches of numerous new animal characters coming to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. These could be the “critters” Louis refers to as guests near the finale, which is expected to be a celebration where everyone’s invited!

@marshsbadomens also shared footage of the audible dialogue spreading through Frontierland:

They were playing it this past Wednesday night, 4/17! I stood back here for a solid 20 mins just listening!

They were playing it this past Wednesday night, 4/17! I stood back here for a solid 20 mins just listening! pic.twitter.com/DZUHxf4vzI — (base)bail ♡’s dinoland (@marshsbadomens) April 23, 2024

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced an official opening date beyond “summer 2024” for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park. Disneyland Resort’s version will open later this year.

When do you think this exciting new ride will open? In the comments, share your hopes for the Princess and the Frog attraction with Inside the Magic.