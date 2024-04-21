No Entry, No Refunds: Disney Enacts Policy Restricting Ticketed Guests Without Warning

Things are heating up at Walt Disney World Resort, and getting to the water parks is no longer a guarantee.

If you are visiting Florida, one thing that you likely expect you are going to have to deal with is the heat. Deemed the Sunshine State, Florida is one of the hottest places you can visit in America, with some of the strongest UV index in the country. That being said, Florida is also one of the rainiest places you can find in America, so things can switch from blazing sun rays and blue skies to thunderous roars and downpours very quickly.

Right now, Florida is entering the summer season in terms of heat, with 90-degree+ days becoming the norm—and things are only expected to go up from here as the months pass through to actual summer. Extreme heat seems not to play a role in keeping guests out of the park; in fact, last year, there was an uptick in guests passing out from heat stroke due to their determination to be at Magic Kingdom and their lack of water intake.

When it gets hot, one park becomes far more popular than it is during the winter months, and that is Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon. Typhoon Lagoon is one of Disney’s water parks, with Disney’s Blizzard Beach being the second, but it is the park that is typically open during the summer, making it the more crowded destination.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon reopened in March after many months of closure, and now that the sun has returned to its feral state, guests are flocking over to the park.

With yesterday’s heat, operations at the water park became a little overwhelming.

One guest, Belle (@FiBelleFi), noticed that the parking lot was full by the afternoon at Typhoon Lagoon, and Disney was actually redirecting guests, asking them to park in the Orange Garage at Disney Springs across the street and walk over.

The Typhoon Lagoon parking lot is full and they want you to park in Orange 😬

The Typhoon Lagoon parking lot is full and they want you to park in Orange 😬 pic.twitter.com/9L9aMbgJlD — Belle (@FiBelleFi) April 20, 2024

For guests who were fortunate enough to arrive early and snag a parking spot, there were different challenges once you made it into the theme park. Just after 12:00 p.m., an announcement was made to all guests in the park, warning them that there are a very limited number of beach chairs, asking all guests to use only one.

Some guests who were walking around to find a spot actually ended up walking out and leaving for the day due to the high crowds and the inability to secure a beach chair to place their belongings on. While you could go to guest services to ask for a refund, Disney’s refund policy does not require the theme park to offer one.

Unlike Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Typhoon Lagoon does not require a reservation for any guest, nor has it ever, meaning that it does not have a capacity limit.

We imagine crowds will only increase at Typhoon Lagoon over the summer, so if you are planning a water park day, it would be best to arrive in the morning to ensure parking and ease of entry.

In January 2025, a new rule will be put in place for all Disney resort guests, which will allow them and everyone in their party one free visit to the water park that is open during their stay on their check-in day.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon debuted on June 1, 1989, with an engaging backstory centered around the legend of “Miss Tilly,” a shrimp boat swept ashore during a massive storm. The park boasts a variety of attractions, including Crush ‘n’ Gusher, Storm Slides, Gangplank Falls, Mayday Falls, Keelhaul Falls, Ketchakiddee Creek, and the iconic Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool. These attractions offer guests a diverse range of water-based experiences, solidifying its status as a popular destination within the Walt Disney World Resort.

Admission to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon starts at $64 plus tax.

Do you think that Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon should enact a capacity limit after yesterday’s chaos?