Disney Guests Trample Over Hidden Tribute to ‘Lady and the Tramp’

Many Guests known about Tony’s Town Square Restaurant, the table service restaurant located at Magic Kingdom Park, bringing us into the story of Disney’s animated classic, Lady and the Tramp (1955).

But did you know that there is a hidden tribute to Lady and the Tramp outside of Tony’s Town Square that Guests actually step on several times a day?

Tony’s Town Square Restaurant is one of the first restaurants Guests will pass by when entering Magic Kingdom Park. As you enter, stay to the right side of the train station and on your right hand side, you will see Town Square Theater and Tony’s Town Square Restaurant.

Many Guests tend to look at eye level or up while walking into Magic Kingdom, but next time you pass by Tony’s Town Square, look down at your feet because you are walking over a tribute to Lady and the Tramp!

On the sidewalk out front of Tony’s Town Square are Lady and Tramp‘s paw prints on the concrete! Sometimes, this area is used for stroller parking for Guests, so you may have to look very carefully to spot it!

If you have never dined at Tony’s Town Square in Magic Kingdom, Disney describes this eatery as:

Share spaghetti and meatballs and more at this fun eatery near the entrance of Magic Kingdom park. Step inside this charming turn-of-the-century trattoria on Main Street, U.S.A., with its whitewashed balustrades, French doors and expansive front porch, which offers fantastic views for people-watching. In the lobby, Disney’s 1955 animated classic, Lady and the Tramp, plays in the background while pictures of its famous love-struck stars grace the walls. Hopeless romantics are bound to gush over the central fountain depicting the cute canine couple, and more characters and scenes from the movie get you in the mood for food, friends, fun times and perhaps even amore!

Have you ever noticed this hidden tribute to Lady and the Tramp at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

