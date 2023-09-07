Surprise Box Office Smash ‘Elemental’ FINALLY Coming to Disney+

Pixar’s Elemental (2023) has gone from a box office flop to one of the most surprising success stories of the year. And after months in theaters, it is finally coming to Disney+.

Directed by Peter Sohn, Elemental tells the story of water elemental Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) and fire elemental Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) as they fall in love and navigate the prejudices of their families as well as the citizens of Element City. The film received the lowest average reviews for a Pixar film and had the studio’s lowest box office opening since Toy Story (1995), debuting at $29.5 million in June.

The film was immediately declared to be another massive flop for Pixar and Disney. However, the film maintained that pace and gained immense international popularity, raking in over $480 million at the box office so far, making it the ninth-highest-grossing movie of the year and the highest for an original Disney film since Zootopia (2016).

After almost three months in theaters, fans have been clamoring for the movie to arrive on Disney+ to enjoy it whenever they want. And it looks like it will arrive on the streaming platform much sooner than expected!

‘Elemental’ Will Be On Disney+ Within the Week

While Elemental has been available for digital purchase since August 15, fans of Ember and Wade have been waiting for the movie to be released on Disney+. Fortunately, it looks like those Disney fans won’t have to wait much longer.

In a surprise announcement, Disney revealed that Elemental will come to their central streaming platform on September 13. This shocked most media aficionados since it was not announced in Disney’s list of films coming to Disney+ in September. Now, it will be there a week after The Little Mermaid (2023) became available on September 6.

Even more exciting is the announcement came alongside a new deal for Disney+. If you’re a new subscriber and sign up for this month, you can get your first three months of Disney+ for only $1.99. That’s a much better bargain than the usual $8 per month you’ll be spending, or $14 if you want to avoid advertisements.

While it’s exciting to be getting Elemental in our homes sooner than expected, it does make you wonder why Disney is doing this. However, it becomes apparent when the movie is paired with this new deal. It’s clear that Disney needs to get as many users as possible to boost their numbers. The stock prices are dropping, and many films released this year have not met expectations. Hopefully, this move will be the one to get the company back on track.

