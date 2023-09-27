Massive Fire Breaks Out at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

A massive fire broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World is famous for a lot of things, but at the top of that list (literally) stands the iconic Cinderella Castle. Guests will find this stunning medieval castle at the end of Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom, with the giant castle greeting guests as soon as they enter the Disney park.

Magic Kingdom itself is comprised of several amazing areas, each with its own themes, rides, attractions, snacks, and entertainment. At Tomorrowland, guests will find some of the most thrilling attractions in the entire park, with roller coasters like Space Mountain and TRON Lightcycle/Run, the resort’s newest ride. Both of these rides transport guests into a stunning imagined future, telling unique stories all while providing thrills and chills to thousands of guests each day.

In Frontierland, guests can experience a whimsical western environment, complete with some absolutely iconic attarctions. Here, guests will find Big Thunder Mountain Railroad as well as The Country Bear Jamboree. Guests can also practice their shootin’ skills at the Frontierland Shootin’ Arcade.

Guests can visit Adventureland to have some nature-inspired fun on rides like Jungle Cruise, The Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse and of course, Pirates of the Caribbean.

In Fantasyland, guests have the opportunity to live out their very own magical fairytales as they encounter some of the most beloved Disney characters ever. Guests also have the most options when it comes to rides and attractions here, ranging from classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and “it’s a small world” to more modern adventures like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train.

Unfortunately, even at “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” the magic itself can end.

As we’ve covered many times in the past, things can go wrong, even at Walt Disney World. Disney employs some incredible cast members to ensure that Disney’s family-friendly atmosphere is maintained as well as to ensure the safety of all guests inside the actual theme parks. Sometimes, the “real world” can seep into the parks and take away the magic from guests.

We’ve seen shocking examples of this, ranging from fights in Magic Kingdom to disagreements between guests and Disney cast members. Unfortunately, the Magic Kingdom has encountered a shocking accident.

Recently, a guest shared multiple videos of a massive fire breaking out just behind Magic Kingdom. The large flames and smoke were both visible from the road, which is where the guest captured the videos. We do not know what exactly caused this fire to start, but it’s likely it had something to do with the massive amount of pyrotechnics located at and around the resort. While it’s not common, there have been multiple examples of fireworks going rogue and causing problems all across the Walt Disney World Resort.

These types of accidents are not exclusive to Walt Disney World in Florida, however, with the most infamous example of a fire-based accident happening in Disneyland.

If you’re a fan of the Disney theme parks, you will surely know what happened earlier this summer during one of the resort’s performances of its legendary nighttime show, Fantasmic!

Midway through the show, the giant Maleficent dragon animatronic caught fire, and not in the way it was supposed to. Shortly after the fire effects started, the entire animatronic was engulfed in flames right in front of hundreds of guests. Because of this shocking accident, Fantasmic! has been canceled indefinitely at the Disneyland Resort, with no word on when the show will be coming back. Disney already stated that the iconic dragon will not be returning as part of the show.

