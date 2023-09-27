Disney Guest Deemed More Important Than Everyone Else

A family inside Walt Disney World Resort was recently deemed more important than everyone else, and they let it be known in a big way.

Those who have planned a Disney vacation know that it can be quite a task. Just purchasing a single-day ticket at Disney World starts at $109.00, and these prices rise depending on the time of year you visit and how many days you’d like to go to the parks. Of course, if you add the Park-Hopper option, that will be extra. After securing your tickets and making Theme Park Reservations, you also have to have a place to stay.

Disney Resorts range from the mid $100s per night and can go up into the $1,000s per night, depending on where you stay, what time of year you’re coming, and what kind of room you’re looking for. At Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, for example, prices can start in the mid-to-high $100s for a standard room, but can rise to well over $700 per night for a family suite, depending on when you plan your trip. After getting your room, travel, and tickets, there are also other planning aspects to get done, such as Disney Dining reservations and preparations if you plan to use Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane on your trip, which can’t be purchased until the day you’re visiting the parks.

Once all the planning is done, the expectation is that you’ll have a magical vacation that leaves you with memories you’ll always remember. However, other Disney World guests can get in the way of that if you let them. There are many different guests you’ll run into while visiting Walt Disney World. Some good, some bad. This iconic theme park area welcomes millions of visitors each year, all seeking a taste of the magic that Walt Disney envisioned. While the vast majority of guests are courteous, respectful, and eager to make lasting memories, there are, unfortunately, a few who stand out for their unruly behavior.

While Disney Adults know the basics– and many advanced facts– about Walt Disney World Resort, including the ins and outs of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, what you may not know is that Disney actually selects some guests to be “more important than others.

Yes, just recently, we were treated to a story that shows this example on full display. A guest and their four children reportedly rushed all the way to the front of the line on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and it had many other guests fuming.

“To the woman who rushed herself and her four kids all the way to the front of the 70-minute stand-by line for ROTR at the end of the night on Sunday night: You are a low class human being and you are teaching your children horrible lessons. I’m so glad you got some attitude from the guy in front of you who you physically ran into,” a guest shared in a recent social media thread. Unfortunately, these guests who were cut in line must not have known that this family was deemed “more important than everyone else.” Honestly, that’s the only answer for why this family would cut hundreds of strangers in line to make it all the way to the front with no regard for anyone behind them. Right?

Guests who have been deemed more important than everyone else come in all kinds of boxes. You may see them arguing with Disney Cast members that they should be allowed to stand somewhere in the Festival of Fantasy parade route or the Happily Ever After showing that has been roped off or jump in front of a group of people who have been holding their spot for hours to see the fireworks show.

You may see just one person in their group hold the place in line, and allow the other 12 to catch up later. You could even see them insulting other guests or Disney Cast members along the way.

Don’t worry when you see it next time, though. Now you know that they’ve been awarded with the title of being “more important than everyone else,” and that’s why they can act this way.

Please note that this post is written in satire and should not be taken seriously. All guests should respect the rules at Disney World, as well as fellow guests and Disney Cast members. No one, not even those who believe they’ve been deemed “more important,” is above these rules and guidelines.

