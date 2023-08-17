Disney Limits New Dining Reservations to Select Guests

Disney is introducing its new dining reservation system by rolling it out on its website and apps. The catch? Not everyone gets the update right away.

Selective Disney Dining Reservation System

The Disney digital dining reservation was in the works for quite some time. It officially began to roll out on the Walt Disney World website and on the applications for Android and Apple devices. Yet according to reporter @ScottGustin: “(…) Not all users will see the new system during the initial rollout.”

The dining reservation system update is starting to rollout to the Walt Disney World website and apps. Not all users will see the new system during the initial rollout. Here's a before and after example when searching for lunch tomorrow at 50's Prime Time Café. Big improvement. pic.twitter.com/CXW4O8mWFq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 17, 2023

Before and After: Disney Dining Reservations Explained

Scott Gustin’s tweet captures a look at the Disney dining reservation outlay before the update. It’s clearly less accessible than the version on the right. This represents the new Disney dining reservations update. Users can see the difference; whether on a desktop or a mobile device. However, it’s only certain Walt Disney World Guests that get the pleasure.

Walt Disney World Dining Rollout

Creating an advanced dining reservation at a Disney World Resort is just as important as snagging those Disney World tickets. Time is the most valuable resource in the Disney experience, and making a Disney dining reservation is part of that magic.

The system is designed to make the facts clear, load quickly, and allow for an advance dining reservation at any Walt Disney World Resort. It’s like the Disney Genie, only this dining feature comes at no cost to users (except for the meal).

Rolling Out Is a Process

Creating a whole new system for Disney World dining reservation management is a heavy feat. It means having the software integrate everywhere from Magic Kingdom to Character Dining at any given Disney restaurant. Each Disney Parks experience has its own touring plans, storybook dining, and Disney restaurants.

To prevent the Disneyland resort website from collapsing, the Walt Disney Company is laying out the updates slowly. That means some Disneyland Resort guests might not get a peek at the new system. The idea is to use Chef Mickey’s newest dining reservation approach to test the system, then titrate in so the rest of the world’s Disney enthusiasts can enjoy it.

What do you think about the update to the Disney dining reservations setup? Ready to take a byte? Share your thoughts in the comments below!