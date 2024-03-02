“it’s a small world” Now Officially Closed for Weeks at One Disney Park

“it’s a small world” is officially closed at one Disney theme park for the next few weeks.

Located in all Disneyland-style parks except Shanghai Disneyland, the boat ride is one of the company’s most iconic attractions – promoting unity and peace throughout the world via one of the world’s best (or, depending on your personal opinion, far too catchy for its own good) soundtracks of all time.

Despite still pulling in good numbers nearly 60 years after it first debuted, the attraction has temporarily closed today at one Disney theme park. “it’s a small world” is scheduled to close from March 2 to March 21 at Hong Kong Disneyland, meaning it’ll be off limits to parkgoers for nearly three weeks.

The Hong Kong Disneyland website states that this closure is “due to routine maintenance and inspection.”

“it’s a small world” only recently debuted new updates at the park, opening in February with two new animatronics in wheelchairs. One doll features in the South America room while the other appears in the final room of the ride in which dolls of all nationalities sing together. Both replace previously standing dolls.

This comes as a part of Disney’s continued efforts to diversify its parks. Dolls in wheelchairs were previously added to versions of “it’s a small world” at Disneyland Paris, Magic Kingdom, and Disneyland Park, with Tokyo Disneyland currently the only park with “it’s a small world” to not make the same updates.

Disney’s smallest theme park resort, Hong Kong Disneyland has recently received a major asset boost. In November, it debuted the world’s first World of Frozen, allowing guests to step into Arendelle alongside Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and co.

The park also gave its Hollywood Hotel a major refurb in 2023, debuted a new castle – Castle of Magical Dreams – in 2020, and opened Disney’s first Marvel land, Stark Expo, in 2o19. The latter is set to receive its final additions, an E-Ticket attraction dubbed Avengers Quinjet Experience and a Stark Expo themed Restaurant, at some point in the near future.

What’s your favorite version of “it’s a small world”? Let us know in the comments!