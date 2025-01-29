“Shame on Disney,” Debate Erupts Over Disney’s Newest Hotel Rooms

In 2022, Disney announced that it would be building a new Disney Vacation Club tower at Polynesian Village Resort, one of its most beloved Walt Disney World Resort hotels. The move was controversial, and many people immediately called Disney out for once again catering to Disney Vacation Club members.

Disney has announced more than one DVC project in recent months, including private lounges and hotels at The Most Magical Place on Earth.

The tower was more than two years in the making, and Disney was criticized throughout its building. Guests who stayed at the Polynesian became frustrated with the constant construction noises. They were even more upset when they paid a premium price to stay there, only to be given a room that looked right out onto the construction zone.

Related: Iconic Disney World Location Endures More Construction, Area Blocked to Public

Polynesian Village’s new Island Tower opened to DVC members back in December. Unfortunately, instead of being thrilled by the new location, many guests and fans have criticized the new look.

In recent years, Disney has been redesigning many of its hotel rooms, including giving some rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort an Incredibles (2004)- themed makeover and changing the pirate rooms at Caribbean Beach Resort into ones themed after The Little Mermaid (1989).

While makeovers can be a good thing, Disney has constantly received feedback that its rooms look too similar and have become more sterile than the rooms that Disney became famous for.

Related: Disney World Announces Even More Significant Changes for Hotel Guests

One guest was so disappointed in Disney’s newest tower that they shared their views on X (formerly Twitter) and an intense debate began.

X user OLD DISNEY/NEW DISNEY (@TRVLtruth) said that the rooms looked like an “upscale hospital” with all the “romance of the demilitarized zone.”

The DVC Polynesian Tower has captured all the romance of the demilitarized zone. There are obviously no creative left at Disney . This hotel has the character of an upscale hospital in Oahu. Shame on Disney.

The DVC Polynesian Tower has captured all the romance of the demilitarized zone. There are obviously no creative left at Disney . This hotel has the character of an upscale hospital in Oahu. Shame on Disney. pic.twitter.com/LrWBeuaORs — OLD DISNEY/NEW DISNEY (@TRVLtruth) January 26, 2025

Of course, the comments section had numerous guests agreeing with the tweet. One user said that the new Island Tower, as well as other newly designed Disney hotels, lacked “whimsy and charm.”

The newer Disney hotels are sterile and lack whimsy and charm. I’m sure the hotel is great for a Sheraton or Marriott but for these prices and the reputation Disney had I’d like to see more.

Another commenter pointed out that the new tower didn’t seem to have the same care put into the details as the hotel did when it was first built.

The inside is bland, the outside is also bland, and why is there big LED lights shining next to the old Poly buildings? It should be torches and the old style lights only. Horrible. It’s like they were going for Marriott vibes.

The inside is bland, the outside is also bland, and why is there big LED lights shining next to the old Poly buildings? It should be torches and the old style lights only. Horrible. It’s like they were going for Marriott vibes. — Chasing Bama 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Rossie3) January 26, 2025

Related: Disney World Resort Hotel Offering Exceeds $3,000 per Night for Guests, Leading to Severe Backlash

However, there were a fair number of comments defending the Island Tower, saying that the original poster was just trying to find things wrong with the new building.

Respectfully disagree. The Moana references are throughout, subtle, but very present. The whole inside wall is a mural that has all the characters from the movie. It’s an obvious modernization of the Polynesian decor of the original resort. Original poly has less direct Disney

Others said that Disney had been accused of making everything a theme, yet when they tried to be subtle, they were also being criticized.

What’s an upscale hospital ??😂 If it were more themed you people would complain they’re shoving IP down your throats. Nothing makes you people happy.

What’s an upscale hospital ??😂 If it were more themed you people would complain they’re shoving IP down your throats. Nothing makes you people happy. — Ryan🤩 (@RyanX2424) January 26, 2025

Of course, in the end, it really depends on guest preference. That is what makes Walt Disney World so special — there is something for everyone. There are approximately two dozen hotels, with one for nearly every budget. They also have a wide variety of themes, from Polynesian to African Savannah, rooms dedicated to Disney animation, and even a classic boardwalk.

What do you think of the new DVC Island Tower at Polynesian Village? Are the rooms too sterile or just the right amount of Disney? Share your thoughts in the comments!