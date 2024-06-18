Disney World Announces Even More Significant Changes for Hotel Guests

Walt Disney World Resort (WDW) is again bringing significant changes for hotel guests, as a major announcement has just been made.

Disney World Announces Total Overhaul of Resort Hotel as More Changes Coming for Guests

Disney has revealed plans for an extensive room refurbishment project to commence in Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort this September. According to Disney, guests can expect to observe and hear construction activities throughout Bay Lake Tower during this period. They are encouraged to allocate additional travel time as alternative routes may be necessary.

The refurbishment is scheduled to take place from September 2024 to September 2025. Bay Lake Tower, inaugurated on August 4, 2009, provides contemporary deluxe accommodations and amenities, boasting scenic views of the Magic Kingdom. Following Disney Vacation Club’s announcement regarding an extensive refurbishment project for the rooms at Bay Lake Tower, Disney has filed a notice of commencement permit for the project.

The permit, listing Friedrich Watkins Company as the contractor and DVC as the owner, deviates from the standard one-year expiration period. Instead, it will expire at the end of September 2025, aligning with the previously announced project timeframe. Scheduled from September 2024 to September 2025, the room refurbishment work at Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort is anticipated to impact guests with visible and audible construction activities throughout the tower. Guests should allocate additional travel time as alternate paths may be utilized.

No further details regarding the project have been disclosed at this time. Initially announced in 2022, Disney Vacation Club had previously indicated a timeframe of 2024-2025 for the refurbishment project. Meanwhile, Disney’s Contemporary Resort recently completed a renovation featuring Incredibles-themed guest rooms and a revamped lobby area.

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows is set to unveil its new Island Tower on December 17, 2024, marking a significant addition to the resort. Reservations for the much-anticipated opening are now open, offering guests the chance to experience the magic starting from December 18, 2024. Prices during the opening week will range from $826 per night for a Duo Studio with a Standard View to $5,016 for the 2-bedroom Penthouse with a theme park View.

Discounts may be available for Annual Passholders, Disney Vacation Club Members, and Florida Residents. Situated in a prime location, the new Resort hotel promises breathtaking views of the Disney parks and Disney Springs, enhancing the overall Disney experience for guests (at a premium price). A recent guest staying at Disney’s BoardWalk resort sparked discussion on social media by sharing an image of what they described as a “nightmarish” object.

The object is a vintage chair in the resort’s lobby and other areas. The chair is designed to resemble a person, with the seat forming the individual’s lap and the backrest representing the body. The chair’s head is crafted as a flower, with petals extending all around it. Many visitors, especially those experiencing it for the first time, find the chair’s appearance startling and peculiar.

One guest who shared the image referred to it as “the stuff of nightmares,” drawing parallels to other unique features like the now-defunct clown slide at the resort. Almost a year after Disney closed its immersive Galactic Starcruiser experience, hints about the future of the now-shuttered attraction continue to linger throughout the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. At the same time, Disney has remained tight-lipped about plans for the abandoned Galactic Starcruiser.

Clues about the future of the Star Wars hotel are scattered across the resort, fueling speculation among guests and fans. Despite Disney’s silence on the matter, the significant investment in construction suggests that the space will likely be repurposed for a future attraction. The high price tag associated with the Galactic Starcruiser’s development indicates that Disney may have long-term plans for the area rather than opting for immediate demolition or closure.