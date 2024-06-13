Guest Says Disney World Hotel Was “Stuff of Nightmares,” Fans Stunned

A guest staying at a Walt Disney World Resort shared a “nightmare” encounter they had during their vacation.

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to over 20 different hotels, each offering its own unique theming, atmosphere, and amenities. From luxurious suites to budget-friendly rooms, there’s a place for every guest to stay during their Walt Disney World vacation.

Some of Disney World’s most notorious hotels include Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and, of course, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. However, due to their considerably lower prices, Disney’s All-Star Sports and Pop Century Resorts tend to be the most popular choices among guests.

One of Disney’s most unique and highly rated hotels is its Boardwalk Resort, which features a wide range of activities, shops, restaurants, and attractions for guests to enjoy.

Disney’s Boardwalk Resort is inspired by turn-of-the-century stylings, evoking an atmosphere similar to classic American cities like Coney Island and Atlantic City.

Part of what makes Disney’s Boardwalk Resort so popular and great is its proximity to the theme parks, with both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios within walking distance of the hotel.

However, the resort has a rather peculiar history, with guests calling out the hotel’s rather disturbing spots.

Like most Disney World hotels, the Boardwalk features a large slide and pool for guests to enjoy. However, some guests were unable to enjoy the water features due to a rather frightening clown face at the front of the slide (pictured below).

The slide was designed to evoke the same turn-of-the-century stylings as the rest of the resort, but it ended up looking rather creepy to most guests.

Eventually, the clown slide was altered to feature artwork of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, but other, creepier imagery remained present at Disney’s Boardwalk.

A recent occupant of Disney’s Boardwalk shared an image on social media, calling a certain object “nightmarish.” The object in question is a vintage chair that can be seen at the resort, in the hotel’s lobby, and in other locations.

The chair is meant to look like a person, with the seat being the individual’s lap and the back being the body. The person’s head resembles a flower, with petals stemming all around the head.

The chair is certainly a startling and peculiar sight, especially for first-time visitors. The guest called the chair “the stuff of nightmares,” going on to discuss the now-defunct clown slide.

“How the clown at the pool got the axe but this thing stayed on is mystifying,” says the guest.

Others joined the conversation, with one user saying, “I could see this in a Doctor Who episode.”

Another user said, “Could you imagine if that were in your room? Wake up in the middle of the night the nightlight in the bathroom casting just enough light to Illuminate the face.”

Disney’s Boardwalk Resort has been in operation since 1996 and is considered to be one of the best locations to stay on the property. As mentioned earlier, the resort is within walking distance of Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

However, guests will still need to hop on a bus to access the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom parks.

What is your favorite Disney World hotel to stay at?