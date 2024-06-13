Entry Prohibited: Disney Restricts Access to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Guests Refused

If you plan to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure today, perhaps you should think again.

After a long-awaited transition from Splash Mountain to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, today marks the first day that guests (specifically Annual Passholders) are able to head down the bayou.

This summer, on June 28th, 2024, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom will officially unveil its newest attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Currently undergoing Annual Passholder previews, the highly anticipated ride marks a significant transformation of the former Splash Mountain attraction.

The original Splash Mountain, operational since 1989, held a special place in many fans’ hearts. However, its connection to the outdated and racially insensitive Song of the South film raised concerns. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure addresses this by replacing the problematic elements with a fresh narrative and characters inspired by Disney’s beloved The Princess and the Frog.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure promises a captivating experience for all ages. With state-of-the-art animatronics, new music, and an enhanced story, the ride takes guests on a journey through the next chapter of Tiana’s story. Following her success with Tiana’s Palace restaurant, the narrative focuses on her new entrepreneurial venture, Tiana’s Foods. The setting? A lively Mardi Gras celebration with a twist.

Guests are invited to join the festivities and participate in an interactive adventure, helping Tiana find a missing ingredient crucial to the celebration’s success. This exciting element adds a layer of engagement and fosters a sense of connection between the riders and the narrative.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure serves as a significant addition to Magic Kingdom, particularly preceding the anticipated “Beyond Big Thunder” plans and the recent $60 billion expansion announcement. The attraction further fuels speculation about exciting future developments, including the “Dark Kingdom” concept – a dedicated villain-themed area hinted at during the 2022 D23 Parks and Experiences panel.

While Disney has released a full POV video showcasing the ride’s characters and scenery, initial reactions from fans have been divided. Positive reviews highlight the ride’s visual appeal and immersive storytelling.

However, some fans express concerns about a lack of “dead space” and a perceived absence of conflict or tension compared to the original Splash Mountain experience. These contrasting viewpoints underscore the challenge of balancing nostalgia with innovation.

The upcoming opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure promises a fresh and exciting addition to Magic Kingdom. Only time will tell if it can capture the hearts of fans both old and new, but one thing is certain: the future of the park appears bright with captivating attractions and ambitious expansion plans on the horizon.

The biggest issue with the attraction has been its consistent breakdowns.

The ride broke down multiple times each day during the cast member previews, often forcing the cast members on the ride to evacuate. One evening, a fire alarm went off, shutting down the ride entirely and canceling all further previews for that day.

TPMvids even caught what has now become a viral moment of Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) singing “Dig a Little Deeper” on media day, when the ride got stuck once again.

Jenifer Lewis is an icon for leading an impromptu sing along of Dig A Little Deeper!

Today, Disney World reporters Blog Mickey shared that, “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is experiencing a delayed opening during the first days of Annual Passholder previews”.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is experiencing a delayed opening during the first days of Annual Passholder previews pic.twitter.com/tJlrl5P0gY — BlogMickey.com (@Blog_Mickey) June 13, 2024

Annual Passholders who had a Magic Kingdom park reservation for today were able to try for a virtual queue spot today.

Other Annual Passholders who may not have been able to score a Magic Kingdom park pass for today or missed the 7:00 a.m. virtual queue sign-up can try later today for the 1:00 p.m. virtual queue, as long as they have a park pass reservation to one of the Disney parks (best part? you do not have to scan into that park and can make the reservation from your home!)

Annual Passholder previews will run on June 13, 14, 16, 17, 18, and 20, 2024.

