Disney Confirms Guest Restrictions for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The newest ride coming to Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park is Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and more details have been released on its status.

It’s been more than a year since Splash Mountain closed down at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, and the attraction closed down in late May last year at Disneyland Park, both to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. As we await the opening of the water flume attraction, Disney has released new information about what guests can expect later this year.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure was officially added to the Disney World website earlier this week with the tagline “coming in 2024.” Inside the Magic previously covered that the page confirms guests will need to be 40 inches or taller to ride the attraction, a restriction that was in place for Splash Mountain as well. However, this does serve as a confirmation of what to expect when the attraction opens later this year.

Though not all Disney World guests will be able to experience the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction, what makes Magic Kingdom so special is the fact that most attractions are accessible to anyone. Iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Peter Pan’s Flight, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, The Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, do not have height requirements, meaning anyone can ride.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will join the handful of attractions inside the Disney theme park that do have height restrictions. These include Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Tomorrowland Speedway, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, and the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run.

Here’s what Disney says about the new attraction:

“Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.”

One rumored development for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is that it could spawn its own land. Just like Disneyland Park encompasses New Orleans Square, there are rumors that Magic Kingdom could be splitting Frontierland into two sections, adding New Orleans Square to the theme park. Of course, this hasn’t been confirmed, and we’ll have to wait to hear more.

What do you think of the new Magic Kingdom and Disneyland attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!