Filming on Disney’s Newest Theme Park Ride Not Allowed, Multiple Guests “Banned”

Following the opening of a brand new Disney theme park attraction, multiple guests are reporting filming of the ride is being met with serious bans.

These bans stem from uploading footage of Disney’s new Peter Pan attraction, with multiple guests being issued warnings about their content.

Disney theme parks are notable for their vast collection of rides and attractions, which range from classic dark rides to thrilling, high-speed adventures.

Some of Disney’s most infamous rides include Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion, as well as roller coasters such as Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Perhaps one of Disney’s most beloved dark rides is Peter Pan’s Flight, a unique attraction that actually allows guests to experience the feeling of Flight, albeit through some clever trickery and engineering.

Peter Pan’s Flight is a typical Disney dark ride in which guests are taken through various scenes of the classic 1953 film. Guests pass by Peter Pan, Wendy, The Lost Boys, and Captain Hook as the story unfolds before their very eyes. However, Peter Pan’s Flight is unique in that it actually lets guests “fly.”

This classic attraction’s ride vehicles are suspended by a track in the ceiling rather than the floor, allowing guests to feel as though they are actually flying.

The next evolution of this attraction recently opened up at Tokyo Disney, though with some major changes and upgrades.

Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure is one of the premier attractions of the new Fantasy Springs expansion, a large-scale renovation of Toyko’s DisneySea theme park. Fantasy Springs officially opened on June 6, 2024, though the new area is still undergoing changes.

Many guests were excited to capture footage of the new Pter Pan ride, with ride POVs being a popular genre on YouTube. Due to Disney’s somewhat relaxed rules regarding filming on rides, every single one of the company’s attractions can be viewed from the comfort of fans’ own homes.

However, guests are now encountering issues filming on new ride.

Twitter/X user LMGVids confirmed the news on their own account, revealing they had been hit by a ban on YouTube.

Was talking to other POV YouTubers and it looks like all POVs of the Peter Pan ride are basically banned from YouTube UMG globally blocked all videos with the soundtrack from the attraction and it finally hit our video today

Was talking to other POV YouTubers and it looks like all POVs of the Peter Pan ride are basically banned from YouTube UMG globally blocked all videos with the soundtrack from the attraction and it finally hit our video today pic.twitter.com/marrS2eh1m — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) June 12, 2024

Guests are now claiming that ride POVs of Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure are being blocked on YouTube. However, this action is not being carried out by Disney but rather by Universal Music Group (UMG) due to the ride’s soundtrack.

It’s unclear if these filming bans will be undone in the future, but as of now, fans are being warned against creating content for this specific Disney attraction.

Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure is a big shift for Disney and its list of Peter Pan attractions, opting to use 3D elements as a way to immerse guests in the experience and story. The ride still features practical sets and physical objects but relies on screens to tell the bulk of the story.

Tokyo Disney describes the attraction as follows:

Guests join Peter Pan, Tinker Bell, and the Lost Kids on an epic adventure through Never Land to rescue John from Captain Hook and his band of pirates. This attraction invites guests to board a boat for an immersive 3D experience.

Will you be visiting Fantasy Springs soon?