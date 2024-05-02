Original Haunted Mansion To Undergo Costly Changes, Disney Confirms

Disney is officially changing Haunted Mansion forever.

Haunted Mansion is undoubtedly one of the most famous and recognizable theme park attractions in the world. Featuring impressive theming, an immersive atmosphere, stunning visual effects, and unforgettable music, it is the best of Walt Disney Imagineering, all rolled up into one magical experience.

This spooky dark ride has been offering guests a ghost-filled journey since 1969 when the first version opened at Disneyland. Since then, Haunted Mansion has been carried over to several other Disney resort locations, including Magic Kingdom in Florida, Disneyland Park in France, and Tokyo Disney in Japan.

Despite being considered such an iconic attraction, Disney has made several significant changes to the Haunted Mansion over the last few decades, with the ride now undergoing one of its most extensive refurbishments ever in California.

Last year, Disney announced that it would be heavily renovating the outdoor queue area and constructing brand-new structures and scenery as part of an expansion to the Haunted Mansion’s “grounds.” As a result, Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion is currently receiving significant upgrades, both inside and out.

This project began earlier this year, with certain outdoor areas being demolished entirely. Disneyland promises all of the demolition and construction will be worth it, with concept art showing off a dazzling new exterior queue.

However, Disneyland is also changing things inside the attraction, as revealed in new permits filed by the company. This new permit specifically details modifications to “Show Level Scene 11.” This project includes improvements to the attraction’s internal structure and is estimated to cost around $50,000.

The exact details are unknown, but what makes this permit even more interesting is the news that it follows. Earlier this week, rumors began swirling about Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion and the removal of certain scenes.

According to sources, Disneyland is looking to replace both the Bride and Hitchhiking Ghosts scenes. While nothing has been confirmed, this permit seems to indicate something will be changing on the inside. The permit appears to confirm this further when considering it includes “modifications” to show scene 11, which would theoretically be found toward the end of the ride.

Sources claim that the Haunted Mansion will get a new Bride and a new scene.

Despite undergoing significant changes in the past, this would mark one of the most significant changes the Haunted Mansion has ever seen and would also have implications for other Haunted Mansion locations around the world.

The legacy of the Haunted Mansion cannot be understated. The dark ride spawned not one but two live-action films, The Haunted Mansion (2003) and Haunted Mansion (2023), and continues to be one of the most beloved Disney theme park attractions of all time.

