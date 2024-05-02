Disney Guests Advised Vigilance: Massive Event Expected to Flood Parks With Millions

This weekend, Disney World will look different as a massive event is expected to draw millions to its theme parks.

Walt Disney World to Host Massive Event That Will Bring in Millions, Guests Alerted

If you plan to visit Walt Disney World (WDW) between May 2 and 5, anticipate increased crowds due to the 2024 Summit cheer competition.

Traditionally hosted at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, this event draws numerous teenagers and their families to the parks. Attendees often benefit from discounted tickets, combining the competition with a vacation experience. If your travel dates end with the event, it would be best for you to go ahead and finalize your arrangements.

Please ensure you secure hotel accommodations, Disney Park Pass reservations (if required), and dining reservations without delay. Additionally, considering the potential for extended wait times, purchasing Disney Genie+ during your visit could streamline your park experience.

