Capacity Update: Disney Parks Full, Guests Prohibited From Entering

One Disney theme park has reached full capacity yet again today.

While there was once such a thing as a ‘slow’ season at Disney’s theme parks, things have changed a lot post-pandemic. In the past few years, we’ve seen high wait times and long lines all year round – especially at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Some have theorized that this is a result of Genie+, which has inflated wait times despite being introduced as a paid option to skip the line. The deeply unpopular system was introduced as the replacement for FastPass back in 2021 and continues to generate criticism on a regular (if not daily) basis.

However, the reality is that even Disney’s parks without Genie+ are suffering the same fate, with both Disneyland Paris and Tokyo Disney Resort experiencing particularly large crowds in the post-COVID era.

Case in point: not for the first time this year, both parks at Disneyland Paris – Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park – have hit maximum capacity, meaning no guests are allowed in without a park reservation.

Images shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by @Pixiedust_be show signs stationed outside the resort entrance, warning guests: “PARKS FULL (except with ticket and reservation).”

It’s gonna be a busy day! ✨#DisneylandParis

As of 2 p.m. CET, the parks are experiencing wait times reflective of their capacity. At Disneyland Park, for example, Hyperspace Mountain is at 120 minutes, Princess Pavilion is at 110 minutes, Big Thunder Mountain is at 80 minutes, Peter Pan’s Flight is at 65 minutes, and both Pirates of the Caribbean and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril (which rarely boasts a long wait time) are at 40 minutes.

Meanwhile, the neighboring park – Walt Disney Studios Park – is witnessing wait times of up to 100 minutes for Crush’s Coaster (the park’s most popular attraction), 70 minutes for Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure, 60 minutes for Ratatouille: The Adventure, and 50 minutes for Toy Soldiers Parachute Drop.

What makes these wait times all the longer for Walt Disney Studios Park is the fact that there aren’t many options for crowds to visit or ride right now. The park is currently in the middle of a mass makeover, which will eventually see it welcome its own version of World of Frozen and a Tangled (2010) attraction.

To make this happen, huge portions of the park are currently under construction. Last week, its entrance – Studio 1 – closed down for good, with guests now expected to enter the park through an entrance once designated for cast members.

Once the works are complete, the park will debut its new name, Disney Adventure World (which hasn’t proven particularly popular with regular Disney parkgoers).

Do you plan on visiting Disneyland Paris any time soon? Let us know in the comments!