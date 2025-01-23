Magic Kingdom History: Disney Closes Splash Mountain Forever, Opens up New Chapter

Today is a big day in Walt Disney World history.

Not only is Walt Disney World home to some of the world’s most iconic and legendary theme park rides and attractions, but Disney’s Florida resort also acts as a museum of sorts, a place where visitors can explore the rich history of Walt Disney himself. This is best represented at Magic Kingdom, which is home to several decades-old experiences, some of which are now considered major pieces of American history.

Magic Kingdom’s Space Mountain recently celebrated its 50th birthday, a monumental achievement for what is perhaps still one of Disney’s most important roller coasters. Magic Kingdom’s other historic rides, like Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean, still dazzle and impress, even all these years later.

However, few attractions grew to become as iconic or as controversial as Splash Mountain, which permanently closed on this day two years ago.

Disney’s Splash Mountain

Disney closed Splash Mountain two years ago today, on January 23, 2023, something that may be hard to believe for both new and hardcore fans.

Splash Mountain opened at the Magic Kingdom in 1992 and became a staple of not only the theme park but the entire Walt Disney World Resort. Filled with old-school Disney Imagineering tricks and design elements, Splash Mountain invited guests on a thrilling and fun journey alongside Br’er Rabbit, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Bear.

Along the way, guests were greeted with some of Disney’s catchiest tunes to date, with classic songs like “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah” being played at select areas throughout Magic Kingdom.

However, no matter how bright and colorful Splash Mountain seemed, the ride was always plagued by a deep-rooted controversy that dates back multiple decades.

The Controversy Behind Splash Mountain

While to most guests, Splash Mountain was nothing more than a whimsical trip through the briar patch, the attraction itself took inspiration from Disney’s ill-fated 1946 film Song of the South, which is now considered one of the company’s most controversial and offensive releases to date.

The film was met with controversy when it was released, but the backlash only grew as the decades continued. Disney eventually wiped the film from its catalog entirely, offering no official home release. Fans won’t find the film on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+, either, meaning the only way to watch Song of the South is by grabbing a copy from a third-party seller and/or marketplace.

One may wonder, “If Song of the South is so bad, why did Disney use it as inspiration for one of its major “E-ticket” rides?” The answer to this question has evaded fans for years. It really is quite a strange decision, especially considering Song of the South was controversial even back in 1946.

Regardless, the film, mainly its music and characters, served as the primary inspiration for Splash Mountain, a decision that would haunt The Walt Disney Company for years.

Disney would face backlash from outspoken individuals and groups over the years, primarily on social media, though it seemed highly unlikely the company would ever actually close or retheme Splash Mountain given just how popular it had become.

However, everything changed in 2020 when Disney announced its plans to completely rework Splash Mountain into a brand-new experience known as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

This announcement came as quite a surprise, but for many, it was a welcome one, especially considering who would be taking over the mountain. Disney revealed it would be saying goodbye to Br’er Bear, Br’er Fox, and Br’er Rabbit and hello to Princess Tiana, the main character from its 2009 animated hit film The Princess and the Frog

While Tiana had certainly grown to become quite popular, she was definitely under-represented compared to other iconic Disney princesses like Ariel and Belle. Giving Tiana her own ride while also erasing the negative history associated with one of Disney’s most controversial films seemed like a win-win for the company, though there was certainly backlash to this decision.

Shortly after Disney made its announcement, cries from guests could be heard and seen both in person and online. Petitions formed, arguments were had and protests, albeit very small ones, happened inside the parks.

None of this was all that surprising considering just how iconic and beloved Splash Mountain had become, but there seemed to be a real ugliness lying underneath a lot of these public displays of affection for the ride, with the Disney Parks community essentially being split into two camps.

Of course, none of these arguments or demonstrations would matter, but they certainly showed just how passionate the Disney fandom can be. Guests took their last rides through Laughing Place and Chickapin Hill, and Splash Mountain’s last day of operation was January 22, 2023.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened at the Magic Kingdom on June 28, 2024.

Despite its closure, Splash Mountain’s legacy lives on in numerous ways. While guests cannot enjoy the water attraction in the States, one final version remains open and operational at the Tokyo Disneyland Resort in Japan.

It’s unknown if Tokyo’s version of the ride will ever get the Tiana treatment like its American counterparts, but for the time being, those who want to take a trip down memory lane on Splash Mountain can visit Tokyo Disneyland.

And that’s it, mostly, with pretty much all traces of Splash Mountain being wiped from the Disney parks. The ride’s music, characters, and theming have all been erased from their spots inside both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, with Disney making it clear Princess Tiana is now one of the leading faces of its theme parks.

What are your thoughts about Splash Mountain? Do you enjoy Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?