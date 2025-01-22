Disney’s Pick for Rapunzel in ‘Tangled’ Unveiled (And Other Potential Names)

Disney’s top choice for Rapunzel in its upcoming Tangled (2010) remake has been revealed.

If you can count on one thing from Disney on the big screen, it’s a live-action remake. Over the past decade or so, the studio has slowly worked its way through its back catalog to recreate some of its most popular animations – with some proving more popular than others.

While the likes of Cinderella (2015), Pete’s Dragon (2016), and The Jungle Book (2016) have fared pretty well with critics and fans alike, others have been a little bit more divisive. The Lion King (2019), for example, may have raked in the big bucks but was also criticized for its lifeless-looking CGI lions.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) remake has sparked backlash for months, even before its first trailer hit screens.

Undeterred, Disney still has several other live-action remakes in the works.

While there had been rumblings for years that a Tangled remake was in the works, it was confirmed in late 2024 that Disney was officially pushing ahead, with The Greatest Showman (2017) director Michael Gracey in talks to helm the project and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who co-wrote the reboot I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) attached to the screenplay.

Just like the original film, this will follow Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore in the OG) as she teams up with thief Flynn Rider (previously voiced by Zachary Levi) to temporarily escape the grip of the villainous Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy) to see the “Floating Lights” for her birthday.

While there’s no official cast just yet, there are whispers that Kathryn Hahn and Jennifer Lopez are both being considered for the role of Mother Gothel. Several names are also in the mix for the role of Rapunzel, with one emerging as the frontrunner.

Will Florence Pugh Play Rapunzel?

As Inside the Magic previously reported in 2023, Florence Pugh is apparently Disney’s top choice for the role.

Insider Daniel Richtman (via Toonado.com) recently reasserted that Pugh is still the frontrunner. Pugh has a long history with The Walt Disney Company, having played Yelena Belova – adoptive sister of Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff – since Black Widow (2021), and leading the upcoming Thunderbolts* (2025).

Pugh has served as a fan cast for Rapunzel for years, with many noting her physical similarities to the character. However, she’s not the only actress linked to the role right now.

Who Else Could Play Rapunzel?

Recently, the internet has grown increasingly convinced that Sabrina Carpenter may take over the role of Rapunzel.

Carpenter may currently be best known as the pop sensation behind the likes of “Espresso” and “Please, Please, Please,” but she also has extensive experience in acting.

She previously had a recurring role as Princess Vivian in the Disney Junior series Sofia the First, for which she also performed the song “All You Need” with Ariel Winter. The star later spent three years playing the role of Maya Hart in the Boy Meets World spinoff Girl Meets World.

Like Pugh, Carpenter shares many physical attributes with Rapunzel. She also has the singing chops to take on the likes of “When Will My Life Begin” and “I See the Light,” with Mandy Moore herself endorsing Carpenter for the role.

Other rumored names include Avantika, who a significant number of fans have pushed as a candidate on social media. The star recently appeared in the musical adaptation of Mean Girls (2024), with many noting that she shares the same bubbly persona as Rapunzel.

Who would you like to see play Rapunzel?